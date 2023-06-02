Economy moving ahead

The report that India’s GDP grew at 6.1 per cent during the January-March quarter of 2022- 23 is yet another index that the country’s headed in the right direction. This will push the overall growth rate to7.2 per cent for FY23.

Several factors also show we are doing many a thing right. During the quarter in discussion, husbandry growth accelerated to 5.4 per cent from 4 per cent. Electricity, gas, water force and other mileage services member also grew 6.7 per cent in Q4.

The GVA growth in the services sector, comprising trade, hostel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting, was 9 per cent in Q4 against 5 per cent in Q4 of FY22.

This robust performance bosed well for the future.

Vijaykumar HK

Raichur, Karnataka

NPAs’ trade credit link

Apropos the article ‘NPAs linked to trade credit crisis’ (June 2), the author has rightly analysed the reasons of the increased NPA in the Working Capital area of Trade Finance business segment. Apart from market conditions impacting the profit margins, diversion of funds, submission of inflated figures and frauds are the other factors contributing to NPAs.

Banks rely on the outcome of the ratios but the veracity of the base figures left unchecked in many cases.

In general, working capital finance is assessed on the basis of the inventories, purchases, sales, receivables and payables. While there are several ways to cross check on the diversion of funds by the borrower, validating it with periodical stock statements, book debts, receivables, payables and other reports submitted by the borrower clientele is an herculean task. The author’s suggestion of integrating the GSTN system with bank operations would help banks detect warning signals on incipient sickness.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

This has reference to” NPAs linked to trade credit crisis”( June 2). From the learnings of previous cycle one can identify unsustainable expansion, project delays, diversion of funds, violation of governance norms, changes in technology, shortage of working capital etc as the reasons for NPAs and lack of trade finance is one of them.

The availability of TReDS is another positive in the direction of funding of SMEs and corporates.

Banks should come forward to extend more of trade finance as being repayable in short term, these advances will throw light on early warning signals. As and when lending picks up spurt in NPAs cannot be ruled out and timely action by lenders will help containing them.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Fighting for justice

This refers to the article ‘Perpetually wrestling with sexual abuse’, the recent protest by the women wrestlers exemplifies the kind of hurdles they have to overcome to obtain justice.

The whole system is stacked against them. Firstly they are made to think it was their own fault. And the family itself tries to hush up matters for fear of societal censure.

Never mind what it does to their psyche and persona.

Women trying to avenge certain wrongs by false accusations of abuse need to understand, that they are doing a grave injustice to other women who are genuinely affected.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai