Customer-centric banks

This refers to ‘Bank can serve customers better’ (June 9). Customer service in banks still leaves much to be desired. Imaginative deployment of AI based technology can make a huge difference. However, the biggest hurdle is the inadequacy of human resources.

Banks, especially PSBs, have reduced staff strength to improve productivity.

Human resource constraints are never taken into account while thrusting additional responsibilities under financial inclusion .

Unless the required man power for projected business is assessed scientifically every year and provided upfront the call for better customer service will remain a cry in the wilderness.

Manohar Alembath

Kannur

A sigh of relief

This refers to the report ‘RBI maintains pause, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%’ (June 9). Last year when inflation was breaching the upper tolerance level impacting growth, RBI appeared sanguine.

Many didn’t expect that the scenario will change this fast and RBI had to give reasons for not being able to keep inflation within the given band of 4 +/- 2 per cent.

The silver lining is that the government and the RBI are on the same page.

Hopefully, the temporary comfortable situation around monetary policy initiatives will allow RBI to pay more attention on reorganising credit flow and also concentrate on supervision and regulation of the banking system.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

The RBI’s decision to maintain status quo in the repo rate (at 6.50 per cent) is welcome.

This will enable banks to plan their investments well to ensure liquidity and profitability.

With the consumption and investment demand (in almost all sectors) picking up, the unchanged repo rate may induce investments to perk up. Naturally, retail inflation will be within the higher tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Returning ₹2,000 notes

Apropos ‘₹1.8 lakh crore worth of ₹2,000 notes returned so far’ (June 9), it was interesting to learn that following the RBI’s May 19 announcement of withdrawing ₹2,000 denomination currency, notes worth around ₹1.8-lakh crore have already been returned to the banking system.

Curiously enough, this accounts for 50 per cent of total of ₹3.62-lakh crore worth of these notes that were in circulation (as of March 31, 2023), even as the deadline to exchange/deposit ₹2,000 note ends on September 30.

So will the entire quantum of these in circulation notes finds its way into the banking system before the D-day?

However, one moot question obviously arises here: What if the total number of notes received till the deadline, somehow exceeds the RBI’s ‘official’ figure? Moreover, it would also be interesting to learn about the ‘detection’ of ₹2,000 counterfeit/fake notes, if any, during the process of their exchanging/depositing at the level of various banks.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)