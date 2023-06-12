Russia’s rupee reserves

This refers to ‘Russia’s growing rupee reserves and challenges it faces to deploy them profitably’ (June 12). Certainly this could not have been an unexpected development when in the midst of sanctions imposed on Russia, India has been increasing its oil purchases using rupees due to price competitiveness vis-à-vis the price cap fixed by Western nations.

Increasing, defence imports from Russia have aggravated the situation. Though the efforts put in by the RBI to internationalise the rupee are welcome, the move was fraught with risks due to India facing massive trade deficits with most of the countries, especially Russia.

Russia would be fast running out of options for profitable deployment of accumulated rupees leading to opportunity loss. Either India needs to increase its exports with Russia or quickly find other alternatives. Iran is out of radar due to sanctions imposed on it. China could be one of the potential avenues to dispose of Russia’s accumulated rupee reserves. But with India-China relations being at its lowest ebb, one isn’t sure if this route would be explored.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Child labour

This has reference to ‘Covid has led to a major rise in child labour’ (June 12). The brunt of this pandemic was borne by the marginalised sections of society. Besides, the worst part is children are dropping out of school and becoming vulnerable to child abuse and getting into crimes too. It’s more than imperative that the rescued children are inducted back into the education system and the local administration will have to ensure that they continue to attend schools. Children are our future and their interests must be safeguarded at any cost.

Bal Govind

Noida

Rail safety

This refers to ‘The choice before the Railways’ (June 13). The Railways has strategic significance and is a lifeline of our economy. While the Indian Railways has grown to become the world’s fourth largest, safety hasn’t got due emphasis. The recent Odisha train accident is indicative of systemic failure. It is reported that congestion on the main trunk routes of Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata is way above global norms. The huge amount being spent on hi-speed trains could be better utilised to in upgrading thousands of kilometres of tracks and on improving safety standards.

Roy Markose

Thiruvananthapuram

GDP growth

Data from the National Statistical Office show that India’s GDP grew by 7.2 per cent during FY23. However, five southern States contributed about 30 per cent of the GDP of ₹272.41-lakh crore.

These States registered growth ranging from 9.6 per cent (Karnataka) to 14 per cent (Tamil Nadu). A key issue here is the South received only 16 per cent from the Centre’s divisible pool. The underlying reason is that the Centre allocated 49 per cent of the divisible income to the six States of Rajasthan, MP, UP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand in the North, whose aggregate contribution to GDP was only 25 per cent.

Haridasan Rajan

Kozhikode, Kerala

Soil testing

The refers to ‘Gurugram-based firm to launch soil testing machines’ (June 12). This is a much needed apparatus in making farming a viable activity, as judicious application of fertilisers helps restore soil health. Every gram panchayat must look to deploy such devices.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka