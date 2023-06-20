Clarification

This with reference to ‘Sweet dividend’ which appeared in Below the Line (June 19):

State Bank of India is constituted under State Bank of India Act, 1955 and SBI General Regulations made thereunder. Accordingly, provisions pertaining to declaration and payment of dividend of the Bank are governed by the State Bank of India Act, 1955.

In this connection, as prescribed under Section 38 of the Act, the dividend can be declared by the Bank out of its net profits in the specified manner, which should be paid within thirty days from the date of declaration of the dividend and the Central Board is vested with power to declare the dividend.

Accordingly, the State Bank of India has declared dividend on the equity shares issued by the Bank at the rate of Rs. 11.30 per share in its meeting of Central Board on 18th May 2023, wherein the Central Board has considered and adopted the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for financial year 2022-23. The dividend was paid to all the shareholders (including Govt. of India) on 14th June 2023 i.e. within 30 days of declaration of dividend.

The dividend is paid out of Net Profit after making specified provisions and appropriations in terms of Section 38 of the State Bank of India Act 1955. As the rate of dividend is determined by the Central Board, the approval of shareholder in AGM or otherwise, is not required as per the State Bank of India Act, 1955.

As per Section 42 of the State Bank of India Act 1955, the shareholders present in AGM, shall be entitled to discuss and adopt the balance sheet and profit and loss account, along with the report of Central Board and auditors report there on. In terms of Regulation 23 of SBI General Regulations no business other than specified in section 42 shall be transacted or discussed in AGM. Accordingly, no agenda other than adoption of balance sheet can be placed in the AGM.

See no evil too?

This refers to the article ‘Hear no evil, speak no evil, ( June 20). While all matters of public interest must evoke quick and appropriate response from the RBI but should it respond to ‘anything and everything’, that gets circulated either on the social media or in the media? Is it mandatory for the central bank to react to issues which may be lacking merit?

In all fairness, it should be best left to the RBI’s own wisdom and communication policy, as to when to ‘open up or keep mum’, instead of always expecting it to be in a ‘speaking mode’.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Modi’s US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit is significant on many counts. High-level consultations in the run-up to Modi’s visit led to the finalisation of significant agreements ranging from the transfer of jet engine technology to investments in India’s fledgling semi-conductor industry, innovations in 5G and 6G telecom networks to higher education and quantum computing.

These talks and agreements testify strengthening of ties and signal the commitment of the leadership of both countries to lay the strong foundation for a comprehensive transformation of bilateral relations.

Also, Modi will address the joint session of the US Congress and join the ranks of select world leaders who have done this more than once. While an assertive China has created new imperatives for both countries to elevate their strategic partnership, care must be taken by both leaders to avoid any confrontation with China.

Modi’s visit will help India to strengthen its strategic partnership with an eye on building a balanced security architecture in Asia.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (Tamil Nadu)