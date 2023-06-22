The US charm offensive

With reference to the news report “Modi powered brand India charms US, coming ASAP Musk tells PM” (June 22). India should make optimum use of Prime Minister Modi’s US visit by encouraging Indo-US trade, especially in the field of Ayurveda products, handicrafts, textiles, tourism, research in health care, and education.

Secondly, the US’ help can be obtained for research in the health sector. There are nearly 3.5 lakh doctors of Indian origin in the US, whose help India can leverage for research. Finally, the Indian tourism sector can get a boost by easing visas for Americans. India can showacase its vast ancient heritage to American tourists.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Emergency nightmare

This refers to “The emergency should never be forgotten” (June 22). The possibility of imposing internal emergency again by some reckless Prime Minister looks remote.

Indira Gandhi succeeded in her decision by muffling the media and public voice.

Now the number of media channels are far too many and the advent and reach of social media is a new weapon available to people. Its speed of communication and influence over public opinion is a deterrent to autocracy.

The post-emergency generation is more educated, has become more assertive about political freedom and abhors suppression. The number of committed judges is virtually non-existent.

The way people decimated the political party in the election held after emergency was a lifted is a lesson to the despots also.

What the nation has to guard against is the sporadic attacks on the roots of Constitution by all political outfits from time to time to serve their political ends.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Forgive, never forget

This refers to the article “The Emergency should never be forgotten” (June 22).

Beyond the annual ritual of remembering, this is a timely reminder to “We The People” to remain eternally vigilant, guarding the spirit of the Constitution.

The 21 months starting with June 25, 1975 marked a period in Indian history when citizens were in the dark about the welfare and whereabouts of their friends and relatives.

That’s just to give an idea about how traumatic the Emergency was.

The only safeguard is eternal vigil of the people who are magnanimous in forgiveness, but seldom forget unreasonable victimization.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Making of Amul brand

While Verghese Kurien has built Amul, a great cooperative organisation with solid foundations, Sylvester daCunha built the brand “Amul” with his unique creation of the adorable “utterly butterfly girl” (“Ad guru Sylvester daCunha, who created Amal’s iconic utterly butterfly girl, no more”, June 22).

And the Amul ads based on some current topic/issue of the day have become so popular that readers of daily newspapers look forward to the ad, as eagerly as they waited for the inimitable R. K. Laxman’s delightful daily cartoons featuring the common man.

The Amul ads have the knack of touching upon the issue of the day, without hurting anyone, and trying to spin a pun. Here is a nugget of an Amul ad.

When Indian team returned home after losing the Test series 0-4 against Australia in 1991, the Amul girl commiserated “Hard luck boys. Come home to something soft. Amul, A licking you’ll love”!!

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad