Opposition moves

This refers to the Editorial ‘Opposition to unity’ (June 23). People of India always want a stable government, which the combined Opposition parties cannot provide, if history is any indication.

That the Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatened to walk out if the Congress doesn’t join the protest against the Centre’s Ordinance on Delhi services is just a pointer to that. Coalition governments entail a lot of compromises which could lead to corruption.

Nevertheless, the Opposition meet in Patna on Friday would have surely helped the disgruntled Opposition to share its feelings and views against the ruling BJP at the Centre. That said, as things stand today, the BJP is the sole party which can not only provide a stable government but can also take the country to greater economic heights.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

The Editorial ‘Opposition to unity’ (June 23) is timely and pertinent. No national party is able to face election without the support of the concerned regional party. But every regional party has some issue or the other with either of the National parties.

The BJP is not being elected for its values or image but solely because of the splintered Opposition. Some regional parties are already being hounded by ED and CBI.

But it may not be easy for the Opposition to come together and mount a credible challenge to the BJP.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur

RBI, govt in sync

This refers to the report ‘Fight against inflation not over yet: RBI Governor’ (June 23). Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan must be lauded for handling the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Committee report excellently well and, among other things, putting in place an expert professional body (MPC) to advise RBI on monetary policy formulation.

RBI’s constraints in policy formulation are hidden in the minutes of the MPC meetings published after every meeting. However, in the recent past there is a change in the relationship between the government and RBI for the better. Let’s hope the harmony sustains and the relationship between fiscal and monetary policies are nurtured to the advantage of country’s economic growth.

The RBI received support from the government when inflation showed signals of remaining above the tolerance level for months in the recent past.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Great initiative, but...

Although “Chennai start-up ‘chuggs’ food waste to generate biogas” (June 23) is a great initiative to lower burden on civic authorities to handle ever growing garbage menace, the very fact that 40 per cent of it is food waste is an insult to the peasants who toil to grow foodgrains at least profit.

However, the government must promote such start-ups in major cities as well as Tier-II and III towns to bring in hygiene and cleanliness. Machinery manufactured for such purpose must get incentives and benefits under the PLI scheme, apart from making its use mandatory (like rain water harvesting) since overflowing garbage has become a perennial eyesore and a health hazard.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)