Climate negotiations

The summit for a ‘Global financial pact on climate change’ in Paris last week ended on a positive note with the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron that there is “a good likelihood” of the rich nations fulfilling, by the end of this year, their pledge for a $100 billion annual fund for climate change initiatives in the Global South, though the commitment was made in 2009 and developed countries were slated to receive the funds by 2020.

The failure on the part of the developed world to honour their financial commitments to the poor and developing world has not only shed unflattering light on the existing global climate financing system but also exacerbated the atmosphere of mistrust in climate negotiations. While the willingness of the developed world now to honour their $100 billion pledge marks a good beginning, the Global South requires $2 trillion per year by 2030. Under these circumstances, the demand of climate-vulnerable countries for grants and technology transfers instead of loans, which now constitute the major source of climate finance, merits serious consideration.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

China way ahead

This refers to ‘Much of China is pure bluster’ (June 27). None can deny the fact that China is a powerful economy and is second only to the US. China and India have common features such as a large population, ancient civilization, and youth power. However, India lags behind China in terms of economic growth and development? China has invested heavily in people, technology, and infrastructure. Nations are built by people. No country can move forward with people fighting over petty issues and governments concentrating on freebies and vote bank politics. If India is to catch up with China and other countries and, the government needs to invest heavily in technology, education and health.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

MSMEs’ woes

This is with reference to ‘Most MSMEs want fast line of credit to expedite biz decisions’ (June 27). Lack of easy access or non-availability of short-term credit is the biggest hindrances faced by MSMEs. Line of credit can simplify routine business decisions for MSME owners who need to take quick action, such as purchasing raw materials to fulfil a sudden large order, hiring additional employees quickly for a seasonal product run or renovating business premises. MSMEs should enter into tie-ups with the supply-chain ecosystem to improve access to buyers and sellers.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN

Support needed

MSME day is being celebrated with much fanfare and events are planned at several aspirational districts to extend the necessary support and guidance. A majority of MSMEs face multiple problems and often need quick line of credit to expedite business decisions and, thereby, improve their operational efficiency. Innovative supporting tools like open network digital commerce platform and TReDS scheme for product marketing and quick realisation of receivables did not evoke fair response due to lack of knowledge. The compliance burden of regulatory filings and taxation matters are also becoming a challenge. The fault lies with the lethargic approach of designated agencies responsible for providing market intelligence, guidance on policy and fast-track approvals.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru