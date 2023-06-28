Conclave on MSMEs

The businessline MSME Growth Conclave comes at a critical juncture when the MSME sector is facing unprecedented challenges on many fronts from finance to technological adoption/upgradation to supply chains. While the pandemic had served a severe blow, the Ukraine war and subsequent slowdown of global economy had its impact on MSME sector, as the sector contributes about 40 per cent of India’s exports. It is crucial that financial institutions design new and special products to fund the working capital requirements of MSMEs, which is the biggest issue being faced by the sector. Technology players need to partner with the State governments and formulate long term action plans to extend the necessary help to MSMEs to implement and integrate technological innovations into their manufacturing, accounting and marketing processes.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Bank branches

This refers to ‘Private banks set scorching pace in branch expansion’ (June 28). Public sector banks (PSBs) have already made their presence in rural, semi-urban and unbanked urban areas in the country. In addition, PSBs have disbursed huge amount of loans to priority sectors as stipulated by different governments over different points of time. Private sector banks, meanwhile, did not evince much interest in branch expansion in the rural/semi-urban areas and focussed mainly on metropolitan centres. This was largely because there was no statutory compulsion in this regard either by the RBI or the government. It is a good development that private banks are now undertaking aggressive branch expansion as still there is a lot to be done to alleviate rural poverty in different parts of the country.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Start-ups face pressure

Apropos ‘The start-up story is fraying at the edges’ (June 28), Byju’s governance issue is not an isolated one. While the government is promoting start-ups because of the significant scope to boost employment opportunities and economic growth, issues of mis-governance are a serious cause for concern. Investor pressure will always be there, but it’s up to the promoters to draw the line. Else, irregularities will become commonplace and this will affect the whole start-up ecosystem.

Bal Govind

Noida

Bond issuance

The news on decision of banks to shore up their capital through issuance of bonds is a timely move. In the same breath one would like to caution banks on the impact the ‘crowding out’ effect would have, leading to interest rate war. At a time when the inflation rate is under control and domestic economic factors favouring banks, keeping bond yields (cost of funds) under check in line with RBI’s repo rate, it is an opportune time for bond issuance. Also, banks deciding to go for long term bonds is the need of the hour since it would provide a strong base for banks to deploy them for infrastructure funding which the country is badly in need. It will also provide an additional avenue for risk-averse investors to go for bond investment and with interest rates (repo rate) having peaked, any rate cut from here would help investors in secondary market trade. The move will provide banks additional legroom for credit expansion. It will help bank to stand on the own legs. Overall it is a win-win situation for banks.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai