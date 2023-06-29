Surge in food price

Retail prices of essential food commodities ranging from tomatoes to rice and wheat have seen an exponential surge over the past few weeks, which has exacerbated the economic hardship of people, particularly the poor and middle-class sections of society. While the sudden spike in the retail prices of essentials, particularly tomatoes, has been attributed to an unprecedentedly scorching summer and unseasonal rains, the grim reality is that a significant proportion of the farmers in the country still do not have access to post-harvest cold storage facilities, which go a long way in preserving food crops, particularly the perishables.

Global warming-induced climate change manifesting itself in adverse weather events is taking a toll on agricultural productivity. Under these circumstances, governments at the national and State levels must usher in measures to make farming climate resilient.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Cleaning up realty

The article ‘How to improve transparency in real estate sector’ (June 29) has correctly suggested that linking land records to Aadhaar/PAN can ensure transparency in the real estate business in India. Also, one feels, this can put an end to property-related crimes. It’s time we implemented it. But whether the politicians of this country will endorse it is the big question.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Securing financial sector

This refers to ‘Banks’ bad loans at 10-year low, resilient to shocks: RBI’ (June 29). Looks like the worst is behind for the Indian financial sector. In FY23, the central bank also saw its balance sheet improve, though not in a big way. Time is opportune to look at management of the nation’s resources in their entirety, including government budgets and mobilisation of funds by corporates.

Banks, especially those in the public sector, have created a nationwide network after obtaining banking licences. But now they are using various external arms as conduits for purveying credit. This results in leakages which affect the return on investment for the depositors.

Similarly, Central and State governments using statutory provisions to retain banks and financial institutions as compulsory buyers of G-Secs is delaying the development of a robust retail market for government borrowings.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

GE jet engine deal

The jet engine deal with General Electric (GE) for the manufacture of F414 engines in India to power HAL’s Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) that fructified during the recent visit of the Prime Minister to the US ensures 80 per cent technology transfer to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The first engine is expected to roll out in three years. The previous “Engine Development Agreement” between GE and HAL, signed in 2012, envisaged a 58 per cent technology transfer to develop the F414 engines. India would have made remarkable progress in acquiring the technology proficiency in the last 10 years under this agreement or otherwise, to attain an 80 per cent level and beyond. If the 20 per cent technology that GE is holding back is the critical part that Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) or HAL is grappling with, the new deal, which hasn’t decided how much it will cost, would at best be helpful to validate our technology.

Haridasan Rajan

Kozhikode, Kerala