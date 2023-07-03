UCC: Move slowly

This refers to the Editorial “Who’s afraid of UCC” (July 3). Introducing the Uniform Civil Code is a Constitutional need, the government will do well to keep three facts in mind.

No short-cuts should be taken to make up for lost time. Consultation with all stake holders and building a broad consensus are required.

Two, the tendency to equate the prevalent laws applicable to the majority of Indians with the minority’s needs should be tempered. Three a well-intended but unduly hasty decision taken without consensus will meet many hurdles.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Airlines’ woes

This refers to the article ‘The economics of aviation’ (July 3). The author’s suggestion of having duopolistic structure appears to be impressive overall.

However given the history of aviation sector in India, with several airlines failing in the last two-and-half decades, the Ministry must take a relook at the existing aviation policy and take steps to strengthen the weak areas to enable the airlines for operational sustenance and thereby generate expected revenues in the long run.

The recent surge in air fares raises many questions about continued patronage for air travel.

The Centre’s attempts to make the air travel accessible to all citizens with a focus on Tier II and Tier III cities is quite appreciable.

However, air travel in these cities should not get impacted by inadequate availability of aircraft and other services. The money pumped in creating new infra for air travel in various cities should be sustainable in the long run.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

GST’s progress

It refers to the article ‘GST @ 6: Well begun and more to be done’. Monthly GST collections have reached a significant level and a good amount of credit must be given to GST Council which has shown the much needed flexibility during the last six years.

Both real estate and petroleum products must be brought under its ambit to complete the whole supply chain.

The Centre and State governments must sort out their differences over division of rights amicably, which is in the larger interests of the nation.

Ultimately States should not be at the mercy of the Centre as they also need to take care of a lot of welfare schemes.

Bal Govind

Noida

Tax evasion menace

This is with reference to the article, “Fake GST invoices amount to ₹63,000 crore in 3 years” (July 3). Tax authorities have detected over ₹63,000 crore worth of GST evasion, using fake invoices during the past three years.

Activities of some unscrupulous traders came to notice when the government kept such offences out of the increased monetary threshold of ₹2 crore in the recent GST Council meeting.

Fake or non-genuine registrations are being used to fraudulently pass on input tax credits to unscrupulous recipients, causing revenue loss to the government.

The drive has identified around 60,000 risky entities, with around 25 per cent of them turning out to be fake. Tax evasion could continue if not curbed immediately.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar