Banks can follow RBI

Apropos ‘76% of ₹2,000 notes returned to banking system’ ( July 4), it was interesting to learn that 76 per cent of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19 (₹2.72-lakh crore) have since been returned, which gets reflected by the fact that ₹2,000 bank notes in circulation (as on June 30) stood at ₹0.84-lakh crore.

This report further reveals that out of the total banknotes in ₹2,000 denomination received, about 87 per cent is in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13 per cent has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes.

It appears that the people have become wiser after the bruising November 2016 demonetisation experience . Also now banks are adopting different norms for exchanging these notes.

However, if RBI’s Regional Offices can provide ‘hassle free’ exchange facilities, what prevents the banks from doing the same?

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Surging tomato prices

This refers to the Editorial ‘Tomato inflation must be viewed in perspective’.

Retail and wholesale prices of tomatoes have been skyrocketing, putting enormous burden on people as the Centre and States remain clueless on taming the prices.

While the price spurt can be attributed to seasonal factors, the States have been unable to address the entrenched information asymmetry relating to output and cropping patterns of tomatoes, leading to middlemen earning more at the expense of poor farmers.

Improving storage facilities for perishables such as tomatoes cannot be overlooked.

With adverse weather patterns becoming a norm, concerted, time-bound measures to make Indian agriculture climate resilient have assumed more significance than ever.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Wanted, a pricing policy

This refers to the Editorial ‘Seeing red’ (July 4). So far our attention has been focused on green, blue and white revolution respectively referring to increased output of foodgrains, seafood and milk. Resultantly market manipulators took advantage of the volatilities and vulnerabilities in the ‘TOP’ (Tomato, Onion and Potato) family.

To set things right, immediate attention needs to be paid to formulating a dedicated national production, processing and pricing policy for these three crops.

Tomato is affected by its seasonal nature and low shelf-life together with the mass-procurement for processing. Hoarders take advantage of the longer shelf-life of potato and onion. All these call for policy intervention from central and state governments.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Raging medical premiums

This is with reference to ‘Medical insurance premiums surge 10-25%’ (July 4). It is a matter of regret to see insurance premiums surging with increasing demand for medical insurance.

This is definitely a big shock to all middle class people especially the senior citizens and the retirees who depend entirely on their pension for meeting their expenses.

The Centre should come to the rescue of pensioners by advising insurers to have a different minimum rating structure of insurance premiums for them. If the insurers have no concern on senior citizens, the Centre should at least help senior citizens.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad