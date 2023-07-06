Push R&D in agriculture

This is with reference to the article ‘Climate smart agriculture needs R&D push’ (July 6). Agriculture must be encouraged not by subsidies and freebies but by educating the rural people to take it up agriculture as a profession.

Our agricultural universities must be improved and brought on par with IIMs.

Experts like Suhas Palekar who encourage natural farming without using harmful pesticides to increase yield, should be roped in, to train the farmers in natural farming and increase their yield.

Roughly 30 per cent of the students who graduate from agricultural Universities end up taking professions other than agriculture. This has to stop and agricultural graduates should be motivated to take up agriculture as a profession.

The recommendations of the Paroda committee for improvement in agriculture research which is in consonance with changing needs of agriculture should be implemented.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Markets on steroids

Indices on the stock exchanges are touching new highs.

These are going to be a magnet of new entrants to the market who believe stock markets are the easiest way to make money in the shortest time.

Equities will outperform other asset classes in the long run. But in the short run anything can happen. Panicky investors are likely to offload their holdings in case of major dips. Smart operators take advantage of the naviete of the retail investors who are likely to get influenced by the so called market experts and are left poorer for it.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Rupee should assert value

This refers to the report ‘RBI group suggests multi-pronged plan to internationalise the Re’ (July 6). The hesitant approach to full convertibility initiated during 1990s was halted midway for extraneous reasons. The present initiative to internationalise Rupee, hopefully, will have a smoother journey because, as of now the government and the RBI are on the same page.

Let’s hope, this time around, the IDG report on making the Rupee find its deserving place and becomes the step in the right direction to help rupee ascend to a level where it would be widely used and preferred by other economies as a “vehicle currency” as asserted in the report.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Making rupee global

This refers to the efforts of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to internationalise the Indian rupee. One feels, the RBI is overambitious in the matter.

For the rupee to be recognised as a medium of exchange at the global level, India needs to improve the quality of its goods and services.

Today, if the dollar of the US is popular, it’s because of the fact that it has been a developed country for years and the most-sought after nation for higher studies and jobs. People there enjoy a high standard of living.

Needless to say, it produces quality goods and services.

India has got a long way to go to reach US standards of growth.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai