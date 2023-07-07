Ensure price stability

The latest PMI for India’s manufacturing sector and the Services Business Activity Index for the economy’s broader services sector from S&P Global, posit a softening in momentum in economic activity.

These findings ought to reassure policymakers that the RBI’s rate hikes have still not sapped domestic demand for manufactured goods and services.

Policymakers will also need to keep a watch on output prices, given that the resurgence in food inflation threatens to undermine the RBI’s efforts to anchor inflation expectations and ensure growth-supportive price stability.

Md Tauqueer Alam

Mumbai

Credit for farmers

With reference to the news report, “Time to step up credit to small farmers, micro enterprises: FM to PSBs” (July 7), the Finance Minister’s advise to the public sector banks is timely and needs to be given focussed attention. With about 80 per cent of our farmers being small and marginal, the role of institutional credit to these farmers assumes great significance.

Also, banks would prefer lower non-performing assets (NPAs) in these loans, as farmers have better repayment record.

Along with extending credit for farming, these small and marginal farmers may also be encouraged with additional credit for dairying.

Further, there are many small and marginal farmers who cultivate lands by taking on lease. There is a need to find a way to extend bank credit to these lessee/tenant farmers.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Wafer packaging

With reference to the article ‘Micron Deal, Macro Advantage’ (July 7), the writer has struck the right chord. Compared to the parts of design and fabrication of wafers, the packaging part has been seriously undervalued for a few simple reasons.

Old generation equipment is still most relevant in the wafer packaging space. Having started in the year 2000, advanced packaging is now gaining momentum as the next breakthrough in semiconductor technology. The growth of Spacetech, 5G and Drones has brought the spotlight back to Wafer Packaging.

These applications require high-performance, low-power chips that can rapidly process massive quantities of data. Our move to begin India’s Semicon journey from the ATMP window is the most sought after and worth all praise.

Nandagopal. B

Chennai

Horticulture challenges

Apropos “Harness the export potential of horticultural sector” (July 7). While a wide range of Indian horticultural produce has vast potential in the global markets, lack of awareness to produce export-worthy crops is hindering the farmers from facing the real challenges. Secondly lack of storage and logistic facilities at remote rural areas is another hindrance which is discouraging farmers to diversify. The government must encourage horticultural farmers with adequate incentives since most horticultural products have lower shelf life, although they are lucrative economically.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)