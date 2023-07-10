AI threat to humanity

Apropos ‘AI may soon turn superintelligent, can pose a threat to humanity’ (July 10), the warning — coming as it does from Open AI, the creator of Chat GPT — should make the world sit up and take serious note. That the “superintelligent AI”, which “could lead to disempowerment of humanity or even human extinction”, could arrive as early as by the end of decade itself is unnerving for the ordinary people..

Possibly, tech companies may be mandated to stop or at least deviate from the line of R&D that leads to the arrival of superintelligent AI. The world needs responsible and accountable technologies that would make human life easier, help address the complex issues faced by humanity and bring the nations closer for peaceful coexistence and development.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Crude oil imports

This refers to ‘India ups crude oil imports from the US as Russian shipments stagnate’ (July 10). India’s decision to diversify its crude oil sources is a well-articulated move. The discount offered by Russia to India have reportedly fallen by as much as 87 per cent to just $4 per barrel, which could be a major cause of worry.

The US is clawing back its lost share even as crude oil imports from Russia are showing signs of stagnation.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Push for deposits

This refers to ‘Borrowings by banks hit a 8-month high of ₹5.05-lakh crore’ (July 10). While banks are providing credit according to the demand in the economy, it is also vital to speed up the mobilisation of deposits to balance the assets and liabilities and ward off possible mismatches. Rather than borrowing from the market at a higher rate, banks must issue more deposit products with attractive returns to make financial intermediation effective and purposeful.

As deposits are cost-effective, they are more economical source for banks for lending and investments. Thanks to the growth in economic activities, the avenues for delivering credit are expanding. However, banks and other lenders have to be extra cautious to sustain the quality of their loan assets.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Tuition classes

This refers to ‘The economics of selling dreams’ ( July 10). There is a seller’s market for dreams in Indian cities in particular, thanks to overambitious parents. Four decades ago, sending children for tuition classes was looked down by society. Students understood that outsourcing was not available and hence tried to be attentive in regular classes and pass the examinations. But today the situation is totally different. Coaching classes are available at every nook and cranny. It is only simple logic that those who are inattentive in schools cannot be any different in coaching classes. Regular schools try to do their bit well and it is imperative that parents support them.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Leveraging SCO

It refers to ‘What does India’s presence in SCO mean’ (July 10) . India could hold its own at the SCO, it conveyed to Pakistan that it needs to rein in terrorists and called out China’s double standards. By not allowing Pakistan based terrorists to be banned at the UN , China has shown where its priorities lie. While leveraging SCO is essential to India’s growth, it should not come at a heavy price.

Bal Govind

Noida