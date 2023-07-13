Deposit insurance limit

The plea to ‘Hasten deposit insurance reforms’ is timely and assumes greater importance in view of the recent bank failures in the US. Bank deposits are the most preferred investment avenue for a majority of ordinary investors and the size of deposits, of late, has been on the rise due to the increase in income levels of the (now burgeoning) middle classes and above. As such, the present insured deposit limit of ₹5 lakh is highly inadequate and needs to be revised to at least ₹15 lakh.

Further, a system to insure all the deposits, irrespective of size, may be put in place to protect the interests of the entire spectrum of depositors. Right now the entire insurance premium is borne by the insured bank for the deposits insured. It may be mandated that the insurance premium for deposits above the prescribed limit is to be borne by the depositors themselves.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Secure mineral supplies

This is with reference to ‘Critical mineral supplies vital to clean energy shift’. Critical minerals are crucial for the space, electronics, automobile, defence and aviation industries. Currently, most of the developed countries are transitioning to clean energy. Technology is a crucial determiner of competitive edge in the global market. In the age of geo-economics and supply chain disruptions, the focus of the government should on joint development, building strategic reserves and finding alternative supply chains.

Velpula Ramanujam

Porumalla Village, Telangana

Water management

India is more dependent on monsoons today than it was in the 1950s. Weather patterns are changing and rainfall is getting more volatile. For metros, of greater concern should plunging groundwater levels as natural water bodies get invaded by massive housing.

More than flooding, vanishing sources of fresh water around cities is worrisome.

India has entered the list of nations under serious threat of water inadequacy. At ‘extreme risk’ are Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, while Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are rated ‘high risk’. India extracts more groundwater than any other country — 50 per cent above the world average. It’s time the country did more to conserve rainwater, change crop patterns, and pursue recycling and watershed protection.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Protect water bodies

This refers to ‘State water budgets are the need of the hour’. Unsustainable use of water and encroachment on water bodies remain major issues. It is time both the Central and State governments encouraged community-centred initiatives to protect the water bodies from further deterioration. Time-bound measures to restore water bodies to their pristine conditions are the need of the hour.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Farmers need guidance

This refers to ‘Boosting farm income by focusing on climate-smart agriculture’. Farmers do not have access to ground-level guidance from dependable sources on the selection of climate-suitable crops and on the required acreage. Gram panchayats backed by State agri departments and universities must provide information and guide farmers on taking decisions on their own.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka