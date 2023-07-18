Bonjour France

This refers to the Editorial ‘French connection’ (July 18). PM Modi’s recent visit to France drew up a long list of promises enshrined in a document called ‘Horizon 2047’. As the second-largest arms supplier to India, France laid out the red carpet in earnest. Meanwhile, France did walk away with some heavy-duty defence orders, but this visit saw greater accent on addressing India’s Achilles’ heel in indigenous military production, such as in developing military-grade aviation engines.

The Indo-France deepening ties have instilled a sense of purpose in the two sides. For India, it is due to the Chinese challenge and future unreliability of Russia as an arms supplier. Also, given France economic woes, a strong naval partnership with India in the Indian Ocean will help. But this will require translating the promises of ‘Horizon 2047’ into reality.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Banking on branches

Apropos ‘Bank branches are irreplaceable’ (July 18), on July 19,1969, the then PM Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 major public sector banks to improve access to banking among the underprivileged sections of the society.

Bank branches multiplied across the country, especially in rural areas, which helped in channelising people’s savings into loans for the needy.

But as the banking system evolved over the years, people can now conduct their banking transactions without having to visit the branches (ATMs, net banking).

But unfortunately a few banks are reducing their number of branches. While rapid digitalisation is a must, it should not result in reducing the number of branches.

Lastly bank branches provide the ‘human touch’, which plays a gigantic role in promoting banking business even in this phase.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Regarding ‘Bank branches are irreplaceable’ (July 18), despite the availability of tech-savvy banking products and related services branches of banks are still indispensable to large sections of customers as they derive much greater satisfaction from transacting with the staff than other methods of transactions. Personal attention and the quality of service are crucial to retaining customers, besides attracting new customers. Given the lack of financial literacy and unfamiliarity to use smart devices, the existence of brick-and-mortar branches is essential.

The time is not ripe to limit the expansion of bank branches and the government must encourage the banks to open more branches in the remote areas to ensure that the vulnerable sections of society get banking services at their doorsteps.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

A bright spot

It is no doubt heartening to learn that nearly 13.5 crore people were pulled out of multi-dimensional poverty in five years, according to a report by NITI Aayog (July 18). But at the same time, there are doubts being raised over quality of data in India.

Unless we streamline the methods of collecting data and ensure accuracy, these figures cannot be used for framing socio-economic policies.

Nevertheless, the idea to include nutrition, sanitation, years of schooling, etc as parameters for measuring multi-dimensional poverty is really laudable.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai