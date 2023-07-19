Equating the unequals

This refers to thought provoking Editorial ‘Taxing OTT players is not a good idea’ (July 19). The Centre should ease regulatory requirements for telecom players instead of insisting on regulatingOTT communication services platforms. Also, the free services offered OTT providers may be hit once they start complying with the Centre’s wishes.

Why is the Centre is now trying to ‘circumvent’ the earlier TRAI recommendations, which said OTT services did not need regulation? What else could explain the reported fact that it has pushed the regulator to issue a fresh consultation paper with an aim to level the playing field with telecom operators?

Given that telcos and OTT players are not on the same footing, the Centre’s move to usher some level playing field for them, may not only be prudent but unwise too.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Banking titans

It refers to the article ‘The icons of Banking’. A legacy which was started by Hansmukhbhai Patel in 1977, Deepak Parekh took this solid legacy forward and made HDFC a robust financial behemoth, making HDFC Bank India’s largest private bank.

In his career spanning to four decades, Uday Kotak has not only built a financial powerhouse but also played a critical role in shaping policies and regulations in the financial markets.

Under his leadership Kotak group expanded into stock broking, investment banking, life and general insurance, and mutual funds, making Kotak Bank the fourth largest private bank in India.

Bal Govind

Noida

The tomato paradox

This has reference to “Why soaring tomato prices have not made farmers rich”. Farmers are at the mercy of middlemen or intermediaries to sell their produce, which reduces their profit margins.

Increasing agricultural product prices may not necessarily convert into higher profits for farmers if the costs of production also rise.

Small-scale farmers , due to their limited bargaining power end up getting lower prices for their produce.

Even today in the towering prices of tomato and ginger boost the profit of the middlemen and not the farmers.

Agricultural markets can be subject to significant price fluctuations due to weather conditions, and government policies. While prices may increase at times, they can also experience sharp declines, impacting farmers’ income and stability.

Government policies related to agriculture, trade, subsidies, and pricing mechanisms must be designed to help boost farmers’ income.

K Nagarajan

Karur

Start-ups and IP issues

Apropos the article “SIPP: Protecting start-ups’ intellectual property” (July 19), start-up founders have technical knowledge but little expertise in intellectual property issues.

Start-up promoters can be educated at the time of registration by providing an e-book about the basics of intellectual property rights.

The government may also tie up with a few universities/institutes in each State to provide short duration workshops on commercial and intellectual property protection aspects, including the procedure for filing patent applications, of a business to the start-up founders.

Further, the government must start diploma courses on IP rights protection in universities to produce sufficient number of IP service providers.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad