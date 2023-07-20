Curbs on middlemen

Apropos ‘Subsidised tomato price reduced to ₹70/kg’ (July 20), it was highly encouraging to learn that the Department of Consumer Affairs has further lowered prices of subsidised tomatoes to ₹70/kg from ₹80/kg.

How is the Centre selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of ₹90 a kg from July 14 solely in Delhi-NCR and some select places in Uttar Pradesh through the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and the NAFED. What about the consumers in other parts of the country?

But then, it’s not just the unprecedented rainfall that led to price spurt but also due to the practices of agents and middlemen operating in the wholesale markets.

The Centre must devise a strategy curb the speculative practices of middlemen.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Measuring poverty

With reference to the Explainer, ‘All about multi-dimensional poverty in India’ (July 20), multi-dimensional poverty measurement includes non-monetary factors health, education and standard of living.

Just taking income alone as the yardstick for measuring poverty is a narrow view. Companies can join with the government under Corporate Social Responsibility banner and work towards improving access to healthcare and education for the underpriveleged.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Dharavi redevelopment

This refers to ‘New Dharavi will hum with pride’ ( July 20). The Centre’s intention to rebuild it as a modern city with residential and diverse business units is quite welcome.

Millions of people stay in one room tenants or rather one room kitchen (ORK) as it is famously called in Mumbai city. It is home to daily wagers, taxi drivers, autorickshaw drivers, vendors, painters, cobblers, petty shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and safai karamcharis etc.

The task undertaken by the Adani group is formidable. Reshaping Dharavi involves Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Rehousing. Though it is a complicated process, the enumeration and capturing data on the areas owned by them with clear demarcation on living space and commercial space is a must before commencing the civil works and must be digitised by linking with Aadhaar.

People of Dharavi are the wheels that makes Mumbai city run. It will be a pride for all Mumbaikars when the New Dharavi emerges with all amenities and services.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

This refers to the article ‘New Dharavi will hum with pride’ (July 20). Gautam Adani has given a blue print for the authorities from central government to panchayats to change the life of the people living in their respective areas.

Today, pooled together, India has the resources and the technology to achieve this. What is lacking is the sense of urgency on the part of political leadership.

Several small “Dharavis” around metros and smaller cities can be converted into inhabitable human settlements following the pattern envisaged for New Dharavi. Let’s hope the beginning made by this initiative attracts the attention of stakeholders across the country.

MG Warrier

Mumbai