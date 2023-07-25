Research on slow lane

This has reference to ‘A research template for India Inc’ (July 25). This is, no doubt, an important aspect as the world is surging ahead with inventions and innovations, pushed perhaps by the thirst for more and more profit. India has no worthwhile programme to encourage or incentivise research, inventions or innovations. Some organisations claim to have research activities, but these seem more to avail tax benefits than bring out something new. This drives the cream of the talent away from the country.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP

Regulating AI

Apropos ‘Regulate intelligently’ (July 25), India has emerged as one of the largest markets for AI with its potential to transform various sectors. Being the most populous country, the necessity for AI regulation in India has become more crucial in order to guarantee transparency and accountability in the creation and application of AI systems. As AI is a smart machine imitating human intelligence and behaviour, it needs to be regulated to ensure a balance.

Adapting to the regulations would maximise benefits and minimise the associated risk.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Human factor in audit

This refers to ‘Don’t dilute the human factor in audit’ (July 25). The write-up covers multiple issues affecting regulation, supervision and audit. These three limbs are mutually dependent and the real problems have roots in the inefficient and unprofessional transition from hard ledgers and paper vouchers to today’s paperless offices. The migration was seen as a magic to reduce headcount in offices, which it really wasn’t, if the workforce necessary for giving software and hardware support and related work was reckoned.

The worst affected lot included supervisors and auditors, as the software didn’t have the support system to answer the questions for which they were seeking answers. These need to be addressed by stakeholders sooner than later.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Self-regulation vital

The ubiquitous balance sheet for a stakeholder is often the beacon to investment. Modern day audit is assisted by systems that work through grids and numbers and in the process throw up patterns, that without human insight may not be open to prescient interpretation and investigation.

Leading auditor firm Arthur Anderson touched the nadir of infamy in its Enron accounts. The scandal obliterated the firm and the common investor lost his life’s savings. Globally, policies and oversight were subsequently overhauled and yet we had a Satyam and the like. In the IL&FS case, the bankers and investors were done in by both auditors and the rating agencies. Self-regulation by auditing institutions must remain a continuous theme.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

IT sector under pressure

Indian IT companies have been feeling the heat of recessionary fears in the developed world and resorting to hiring freeze and salary delays. In the backdrop of lower-than-expected volume and discretionary spending among clients, many of the firms have lowered their revenue guidance. However, by adopting a pragmatic approach to manpower and building upon their capabilities to leverage emerging technologies, IT firms can keep themselves in good stead.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN