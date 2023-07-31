Tweaking the Jan Dhan

This refers to ‘PMJDY accounts set to touch 50 cr mark’ (July 31). Despite the progress made, a lot of accounts are stagnant and holders are still financially illiterate to avail optimum benefits from the JAM trinity.

The aggregate balance of funds of ₹2-lakh crore plus as of July 2023 lying with banks is a low-cost fund to banks and since these accounts are an ample business opportunity, banks need to hike interest rate, give out more ATM cards, and improve financial literacy.

The government and banking regulator need to review the shortcomings and enforce reforms to ensure the full participation of all sections of society to contribute to the progress of the nation.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

This is with reference to the news report “PMJDY accounts set to touch 50 crores” (July 31). The Modi government must be lauded for the success of this financial inclusion scheme. It is heartening to read that women beneficiaries hold a large chunk of accounts. This is women’s empowerment in its true spirit.

The deep penetration of Jan Dhan accounts into rural and tribal areas has also been the primary channel for India’s progress in adopting digital payment modes.

Though the number of dormant accounts is a matter of concern, it is heartening to see the progress made on PMJDY accounts.

The scheme also increased microcredit to rural, tribal, and semi urban areas, thus reducing dependency on money lenders. The rural folk, who have for decades been dependent on money lenders for their financial needs, have found a new channel for their banking and other social security needs.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Relook Forest Act

Apropos the Editorial “Jungle book” (July 31), it is unfortunate that such an important amendment to Forest Conservation Act has been passed by Parliament without much discussion on the subject.

No doubt, the national security of the country is primary, by increasing the motorable roads for the logistics and troops movement within the 100 km of critical borders, keeping in view the difficult terrain that the security personnel have to guard against infiltration of insurgents and terrorists who often take advantage of forest cover.

The frequent ambush and loss of police & military personnel in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also support the new measures initiated. However, the sweeping powers provided to the government in clearance of projects for any other purposes, opens up scope for misuse need a relook.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Constitutional conundrum

Apropos ‘The warp in the weave’ (July 31), there is a basic contradiction in our Constitution that in one sense it provides right to equal treatment and on the other hand permits State Governments to give special treatment to chosen groups.In Manipur, the majority Meitei ethnic group demand ST Status which will give them more government benefits.

On the other hand Kuki ethnic groups are tribals and they fear if Meitei comes under ST classification they will lose their share of economic and societal benefits. This deep rooted ethnic problem cannot be solved until proper Constitutional amendments are made bu the government.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi