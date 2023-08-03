A welcome move

This refers to the Editorial ‘Changes to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act are justified’. The passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2023 in Parliament, which decriminalises about 180 minor offences across 42 central laws covering sectors ranging from pharma, agriculture, industry, and the environment, deserves praise.

While the amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act have retained the criminal punishment for spurious and adulterated drugs, concerns about the absence of clear guidelines regarding the compounding of offences are legitimate and need to be addressed.

Given the deaths recently reported in Gambia following the consumption of cough syrups by the Indian pharma maker, which cast a shadow over the credibility of the Indian pharma industry and its position as a leader in the generic drug market, the drug regulator authority cannot be oblivious to the need to strengthen its oversight.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Relook Vishwas Bill

The amendments proposed in Vishwas Bill related to medicines needs a reconsideration. Already the rules pertaining to medicines from licensing to dispensing are lax besides the big gaps in implementation.

Treating medicines on par with consumer durables and compromising with life under the guise of ease of doing business are not expected of a benevolent government. We also do not have an effective system to receive and report any adverse reaction caused by medicines.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur

Enhancing asset quality

With reference to the article ‘Camel in financial sector tent’ (August 3), for ensuing asset quality, two more Cs — committee structure in credit sanction and compliance are also relevant.

Financial institutions should have broad based committees of persons drawn from various industries and professions for sanctioning credit lines and the compliance of regulatory prescriptions must be ensured.

There is no formula for doing this and all segments of “camel rating” and above stated factors are important and have to be followed to the required extent.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

A US course correction

The Fitch ratings downgrading the US government from AAA to AA+ has created a ripple effect in developed and developing economies though its impact is expected to be short lived. Bleak US fiscal situation, prolonged debt-limit political standoffs, high government deficit to GDP ratio etc. are attributed to the decline in ratings.

But some cracks in the US economy have started to appear. Two major factors that has contributed to US’ dominance – one its currency and the other as a major trading partner. Both are intertwined. The US dollar is a pre-eminent reserve currency in spite of the US’ trade deficit with most of the countries including India. The strength of greenback is on account of external factors.

Countries like China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia have substantial dollar reserves. Most of the countries have opted for the US dollar as an invoicing currency in trade, despite the sanctions-led disruption post Russia-Ukraine war. US foreign policy needs a course correction to ensure that the currency continues to be dominant in the global arena providing the required economic muzzle.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai