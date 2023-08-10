RBI maintains neutrality

Apropos ‘RBI MPC outcome: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%’ (August 10), this is the third consecutive time that the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept the repo rate unchanged. It’s a different matter that some economists had expected its further scaling up amid the rising prices of vegetables, cereals and pulses. However, the fact also remains that any tinkering with the repo rate can’t fix ‘food-driven’ inflation as it represents the interest rate at which banks borrow funds from the RBI to overcome their short-term liquidity mismatches.

Significantly, the MPC has kept its real GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5 per cent even as it revised upwards the retail inflation, from 5.1 per cent to 5.4 per cent. But as regards the RBI Governor’s plea that the extant food inflation may get ‘self-corrected’ in near future, it may be contingent upon the weather conditions and several other factors.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi’s speech

The long padayatra, the stoic posture after the suspension of House membership, the vindication from the apex court thereafter and finally the Opposition uniting as one over the Delhi services bill: what better background could be set for Rahul Gandhi for his speech in the Lok Sabha. He would be the elder statesman chastising an errant government on inflation, jobless growth, social polarisation and abject handling of Manipur strife. Post this measured rebuke, the government would have found it hard to carry on with its usual bravado in its riposte.

Yet, Gandhi tended to intemperance and slip into a campaign mode. The occasion demanded gravitas of a sagacious leader of the Opposition who knows the problems and is there to offer solutions.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

AI-backed strategies

The impact of artificial intelligence in shaping strategies will be deep in the coming years. AI will make predictions in various fields, ranging from medicine to corporate affairs, cheaper. Being a prediction technology AI-made strategies would be used more frequently. With more data, AI will develop strategies at a faster rate and with much more accuracy.

Arka Goswami

Durgapur, West Bengal

Promote internships

This refers to ‘The political paradox of unemployment’ (August 10). Job internships are common in developed economies, especially in the US. India Inc should encourage internships for college grads and provide them with sufficient opportunities. It should also provide them decent perks. Gaining internship experience, being armed with the necessary skills to succeed in the workforce, and knowing how to network through proper communication will help lessen the skills gap and the unemployment rate. But in India, internship is often neglected. It is time the government did something to improve the internship experience in all sectors of employment (both public and private).

Vasanth Rajendran

Chennai

Clarification

In the print edition (businessline, August 10), the report on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament had certain expunged portions of his speech. This happened as the expunged portions were circulated after the report had already gone to press. We have rectified the error in the Web and the expunged portions have been deleted. The inadvertent and unavoidable error in the print edition is regretted.