Retail prices versus CPI

This refers to the cartoon Pocket (August 11), wherein the shopkeeper says “inflation may come down, but not the prices!” Hats off to the cartoonist for so effectively highlighting the unending pain and agony of the general masses, who are faced with spiralling prices of various items of daily use. The end-users have no choice but to bear the brunt of high retail prices, which could be due to middlemen and/or commission agents operating in wholesale markets nationwide.

It may be recalled that the timely intervention of the Department of Consumer Affairs had significantly brought down the retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi and NCR. But in the absence of similar steps being taken elsewhere, the same were reportedly being sold at around ₹200/kg or so in most parts of the country.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Improving rail infra

This refers to ‘Are rail investments on the right track?’ (August 11). The Ministry of Railways has been investing crores of rupees in the recent past towards redevelopment of major stations across the country, including enhancing passenger amenities. The author’s apprehension that such huge investments on sprucing up railway stations would have little impact on enhancing the return of every rupee spent needs to be given a considered view. True, the proposed amenities should result in attracting more passenger footfalls. More than that, the Railways needs to tighten ticket-less travel and plug the loopholes in revenue leakages. In parallel, the Railway Ministry should focus on expeditious completion of the signalling system Kavach, to avoid Balasore type of incidents, besides complete elimination of all manned level crossings.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Productive investment

This refers to ‘RBI holds repo rate as inflation pressure persists; imposes ICRR to drain liquidity’ (August 11). That the RBI has asked scheduled commercial banks to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10 per cent is unwelcome, to say the least. It must be remembered that creeping inflation is always welcome in an economy, as it gives an impetus for entrepreneurs to enhance production.

The central bank, however, can curb the unproductive loans of commercial banks — by qualitative credit control measures — to lessen the liquidity in the system. But it needs to encourage productive investments for accelerating the nation’s economic growth .

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Rein-in influencers

Apropos ‘Govt tightens norms for influencers who make health-related claims’ (August 11), the arrival of social media and with it a special class of advertisers called “influencers” has brought about a phenomenal change in the field of advertisement and how people see, perceive and get influenced by the “intimate” kind of advertisements. These influencers are no experts on the products they advertise, but mouth a few lines in a mellifluous and appealing voice.

And the viewers often fall victims to substandard or unhealthy consumer products.

Hence, the authorities — the Health Ministry, FSSAI and ASCI — have to be extra careful and frame laws that would protect the public from unscrupulous advertisers and extraordinary claims being spread through these new-age influencers, just for raking in profits at the cost of public health.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad