Digital fraud menace

With reference to the article ‘Need to weed out digital frauds’ (August 14), digital fraud eats away at trust in online transactions, and services. People may also lose confidence in digital systems hitting e-commerce, mobile banking, and digital services.

Digital fraudsters constantly evolve and employ sophisticated techniques to exploit weaknesses in technology and human behaviour. Digital fraud is not limited by geographical boundaries. Fraudsters can operate from one part of the world while targeting victims in another. This jurisdictional complication can hinder effective prosecution, requiring constant amendment in law enforcement.

The government and judiciary system have to give severe punishment for the fraudsters and prevent them from exploiting the loopholes in law.

K Nagarajan

Karur

Inflation data can mislead

Apropos ‘Wholesale inflation stays in negative for fourth month at (-) 1.36% in July’ (August 14), it goes without saying that this must have come as a music to the ears of the government and the RBI. While the decline is primarily contributed by fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical and chemical products, textiles and food products but the fact also remains that the inflation in food articles skyrocketed 14.25 per cent in July against 1.32 per cent in June.

Moreover, the real rate of inflation can be at variance with the ‘official’ data, causing pain to the common folk.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Unbroken chain

This refers to “The feverish rush for leadership” (August 14). In an organisation’s chain of command every leader is a follower including the board of directors who are answerable to the shareholders.

Also, every high-performing follower excels in his role both due to his competence and organisational support. And if the followers remained content with their present status, the organisation, a living mechanism, will be stifled by static human resources unless it is compelled to hire talent from the external labour market.

AM Naik who headed L&T began his career as a junior engineer and rose to the top. Ambition and a craving for growth is a human trait — any effort to minimise its importance will succeed only with a few.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Ethanol dilemmas

With reference to the Editorial ‘Fuel over food’, it is quite surprising that the supply of foodgrain stocks for ethanol making is prioritised over sale/supply of rice stocks to the needy State governments, to achieve “green fuel” goals. Food security of the nation should be placed above all other considerations, including green fuel.

Foodgrain stocks must be productively used to take care of the undernourished and poorer sections of population, rather than trucking them away to produce ethanol.

Production of ethanol is by no means unimportant, but should be sourced from alternative sources, other than foodgrains. .

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad