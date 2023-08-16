Disappointing speech

Those who expected the Prime Minister to deliver a statesman like speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort were hugely disappointed. The image stood out was that of an overwhelmingly self-congratulatory politician in a campaign mode selling inflated dreams.

In his preoccupation in dealing with his grandiose vision he appears to have lost sight of hard realities worrying his people such as increasing communal flare ups, unprecedented unemployment and mounting prices.

Manohar Alembath

Kannur

EC selection kerfuffle

This refers to the well timed Editorial ‘The PM and LoP alone should select election commissioners’ (August 16) based on the plea that the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition have more skin in the game for the selection of Election Commissioners.

In March, the Supreme Court ruled that appointments to the Election Commission should be made by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

It’s a different matter that the Centre has now introduced the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill 2023 in the Monsoon Session thereby replacing the CJI with a Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister.

But regardless of who makes the choice, the outcome will depend on the ‘eligible’ persons to be selected and the commitment of the persons selected. Let the Editorial’s suggestion to have just the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition select the election commissioners, be given a chance.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

The inflation bug bear

This refers to the ‘Fight against inflation is not over’ (August 16). Even though moderate inflation is critical to sustaining economic dynamism, however, the persisting elevated inflation rate is counter-productive to private sector investments.

Notwithstanding the monetary policy actions taken so far, inflation is still beyond the RBI’s target, indicating that more actions other than monetary policy measures are crucial to combat inflation.

Like other commodities, the excessive price of capital is hitting private investments. A review of the bank lending rates is essential for lowering the rates to push up credit demand for boosting private investments.

The interest rates on retail loans are on the higher side and it is adversely affecting the disposable incomes of individuals at a time when they are already hit by high inflation.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

EV subsidy skid

This is with reference to the article, ‘EVs hit a policy bump’, (August 16). With the reduction of subsidy to 15 per cent, it is clear that electric vehicle ecosystem in India is growing rapidly and there is demand.

While the immediate impact of subsidy reduction will be a rise in price and lower sales, the government is also letting the industry to become independent. Society of Manufactures of Electric vehicles said the sudden reduction of subsidy of electric two-wheelers may lead to a major decline in EV adoption, impacting the entire industry.

Subsidies are no longer needed for the electric two-wheeler industry to thrive, and reducing and eventually phasing out FAME II subsidy is a welcome step.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar (TN)