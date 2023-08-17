For ‘moderate’ freebies

With reference to the article, ‘The positive side to freebies’, extremes of everything are bad and freebies are no exception. Freebies in moderation are good and should be coupled with more jobs and upskilling and making agriculture a viable profession once again. If agriculture provides the poor a decent livelihood then a lot of the freebies given now may not be required. But sadly it has become a political tool to woo voters. Political parties are going for the low-hanging fruit of freebies instead of focussing on creating more jobs

Bal Govind

Noida

Distributive justice

This refers to the article ‘The positive side of ‘freebies’’ (August 17). Digressing from the focus of the article, attention must be drawn towards our unpardonable neglect of continuance of abject poverty in the country even after seven decades of Independence.

There should be a political consensus on eradication of poverty. This has to become the topmost priority in budgets of Central govt to panchayats. Resources earmarked for non-priority heads of expenditure should be pooled to provide food, shelter, clothes and literacy to the needy.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Transient inflation?

This refers to the Editorial, ‘July inflation raises more than transient questions’. Growing inflationary pressures are a matter of concern. While retail inflation, fuelled by a sharp upsurge in the prices of tomatoes, vegetables, cereals, and pulses, spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, up from 4.87 per cent in June, year-on-year Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation also saw a considerable surge.

Given the erratic monsoon, production of vegetables, fruits and foodgrains could take a hit and cause a further spurt in food inflation.

The RBI is likely to persist with monetary tightening measures. Concerted measures to cool food prices by enhancing food production while preventing man-made shortages brook no delay.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

ICRR hike: Limited impact

This refers to “Incremental CRR(ICRR) - A painful pill for the economy (August 17). ICRR is applicable only on incremental NDTL mobilised during the period May 19 and July 28.

With ICRR rate being 10 per cent is bound to be have an one-time impact on retail inflation which had breached the 7 per cent mark due to increase in food prices.

On banks part, the impounded portion of funds is not expected to yield any returns, as such the cost of funds of banks are bound to go up. Funds meant for lending may get squeezed, the overall impact is bound to be negligible.

Though the cascading effect the rise in ICRR may impact liquidity, profitability, rise in loan rates, rupee appreciation, cheaper imports, costlier exports etc., it is not expected to have a prolonged effect on controlling inflation.

The RBI needs to resort to other monetary tools to control inflation.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai