KYC norms paramount

Apropos ‘Government to disallow sale of SIM cards in bulk’ (August 18). It is shocking to see SIM card dealers taking bulk SIM cards without adhering to the KYC norms.

The recent ED raids in some States have revealed that a same person with same Aadhaar card has multiple SIM cards enabling frauds to be committed which is worrying.

The SIM card issuers are responsible for these frauds and it is high time that the Centre stops issuing bulk cards to the dealers before verifying their KYC information.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Focus on infrastructure

This is with reference to the article ‘India @76 when will these projects take off’ (August 18).

Our failure to invest in infrastructure development, the building of roads, health facilities, and education, has hit us hard. Right investments with investment-friendly policies, removing the bottlenecks, and red tape will go hand in hand with economic development and prosperity.

Another cause for poor economic growth is that most of our economic decisions are taken with political angles and with an eye on elections. Hence crores and crores of rupees are spent on subsidies and freebies instead of spending on long-term investments like setting up of large industries, infrastructure development, and health facilities. .

With the opening of the 1,386 km long Delhi Mumbai Expressway which will drastically cut manufacturing costs and assures of fast movement of goods and finished products, the world will look at India as an investment destination.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

No debate on Data Act

A seminal Bill as the DPDA, in an era where data gathers ramifications across civic society, has been voted into Act with no debate. Even the best constructed laws in democratic environs, have often times been found wanting.

With this abdication of the onus of due diligence by our law makers, the cost of deficiencies in the DPDA will have to be borne by the nation’s polity and the immense burden of resulting conflicts and adjudication thereof, by an already overworked judiciary.

But what must trouble us more is that in rushing through the Bill, the government has erected a firewall to accountability to its own obligations under the Act. The key arbiter to the operations of this Act would be the Data Protection Board of India (DPBI), with its members appointed at the government’s discretion. That the RTI itself would be drawn into its ambit is certain. Our Legislators need to aspire for higher standards.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

TOP price worries

This refers to the article ‘Tomato prices can be stabilised’ (August 18). Reduced production, inadequate MSP and damage due to excess or deficit rains are the main factors impacting the demand and supply.

Formation of bargaining councils where farmers can negotiate prices with buyers based on a reserve price appears to be a viable proposition, the situation can very well be controlled and balanced only if FCI has centrally managed data on availability of POT stocks at various cold storages across the country. The data must focus on area cultivation, harvested quantity.

NAFED must plan in a big way in increasing the capacity building of cold storages to increase the buffer stock of perishable commodities.

RV Baskaran

Chennai