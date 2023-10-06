Eyeing OBC vote bank

Bihar’s caste survey is attempt by the political class to woo the OBC voters in the coming elections. In fact this caste census causes many legal problems as the total reservation fixed by the Supreme court of 50 per cent would be exceeded by 10 per cent or more.

This needs Apex court permission and Assembly resolution. The caste survey was done in a hurry with an eye on elections. What the next step will be is anyone’s guess. To legalise this the Assembly should pass the resolution to increase the OBC quota .The repercussions are there for all to see. This type of wooing the voters is not correct.

TSN Rao

Hyderabad

Taming inflation

The RBI announcement on Friday after the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been welcomed by the analysts and perhaps the market.

One wishes, the RBI goes ahead and liberally uses the available tools other than interest rates to influence costs and prices. The reference to OMO can be seen in this perspective.

The temporary taming of inflation may not be indicative of long-term sustainability of price levels, given the possibility of excess liquidity during the festival season.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Innovation ecosystem

This is with reference to the article “Innovation is the key” creating an ecosystem to foster research is vital (October 6). Today, innovation is vital to the success of any organisation, since the ones that do not start thinking and investing in research will be putting their future in peril.

An innovation ecosystem consists of several elements, including products people love, great business models, and excellent growth strategies.

To begin with, an organization must test and find products or services that solve real-world problems, that people love, and that are financially sustainable.

This is where the needs of the customers connect with the company’s solutions. But it is essential to have a great business model that ensures profitability and scalability. This must be followed by a well-executed growth strategy, necessary to expand the organisation and increase its impact. The government should try to give more funds for research and development to foster economic development

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar (TN)

Mekedatu, unscientific

Apropos “Mekedatu project lacks basis” (October 5). If one weighs the advantages with the enormous green cover loss, there is possibility that the Ministry of Environment and Forests may refuse to give approval, which could be the basis for Tamil Nadu to oppose the move in legal forums.

With Bengaluru lakes engulfed by real estate mafia and limiting ground water recharge, the State may not have the voice to assert its demand for Mekedatu.

Importantly, there is no guarantee that the ₹9,000-crore project does not face cost overrun like Yettinahole, which has remained work-in-progress for a decade now. It is time to review the DPR at this point in time.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)