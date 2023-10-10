Freebie race

This refers to ‘New govts in 5 poll-bound States have to balance poll promises with economic realities’ ( October 10).

That political parties compete on populist measures could not have been over-emphasised even as the experts genuinely felt thay there is a need to underline the limited fiscal space available to implement these schemes post-election.

A race is already in the offing among these five poll-bound States irrespective of their respective financial positioning.

But these schemes coule well be a case of ‘Robbing Peter to pay to Paul’. Delhi’s AAP government subsidy on electricity is ample proof of that. One wonders whether such a vote centric yet highly discriminatory scenario could ever be justified under any prudential norms.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Back to the basics

This refers to “Uplifting Vishwakarma for a better life and livelihood” (October 10).

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme is commendable but for the scheme to be relevant now we need to go back to basics.

The local needs are different in different geographical areas due to the varying levels of economic development, and multiplicity of skill development needs.

That takes us back to the advantage in strengthening local self governments and making them responsible for grassroots level upgradation of skills. This will happen only if trust is restored in cooperatives and self-help groups.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Uplifting livelihood

With reference to the article “Uplifting Vishwakarma for better life and livelihood”, if due attention is not given to handloom and handicrafts they will dies slowly. The neglect of handloom and handicraft industry will push artisans to migrate to cities for jobs, exacerbating urban woes.

In this backdrop, the launching of the Vishwakarma scheme for the artisans is a welcome move.

The government needs to provide a good marketing ecosystem for handicrafts/handlooms, especially to tap global markets.

Artisans should be encouraged to sell their products online. NGOs can facilitate this process.

Once a good market both overseas as well as internally is created for our handicrafts, the artisans need not depend on middlemen. Toys of Kondapalli and Sawantwadi, Kalamkari sarees, Lepakshi prints, and handicrafts of Kutch will find a good market if given good marketing facilities. The youth from the villages should be encouraged to train these artisans in technology and e-commerce.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Inheritance reforms

The editorial ‘Inheritance reforms’ (October 10) has highlighted the importance of SEBI’s regulation on the subject.

This was indeed necessary and timely. However there is need for more reform in this area. Take for instance, the issuance of death certificate itself.

Given the indifferent governance at Local Governance Institutions, both urban and rural, it could take up to 30-40 days to obtain the same. Further steps can be taken by the nominee only thereafter. There is need for reform here so that DC can be issued in 2-3 days. Further, since Aadhaar is recorded in the DC, various institutions (like banks)/regulators must be alerted instantly with Aadhaar/PAN linkage.

V Vijaykumar

Pune