Soaring air fares

The article ‘Why air fares are soaring high’ (November 24) exhaustively covers all aspects of factors ailing the aviation industry and reasons for the 40 per cent increase in air fares since Dec 2022.

But zooming air fares is not good news for the travel and tourism industry and the government can’t shirk off its responsibility. Cutting taxes and duties on aviation fuel could be a way out.

The Air India-IndiGo duopoly factor may be an important but not a comprehensive factor for mounting air fares. Airlines facing legal disputes must be helped so that their services are not grounded.

Govt must consider several factors of not just containing air fares but also making viable but stressed airlines operative.

Vinod Johri

New Delhi

Millets vs paddy

Apropos the article “Not easy to replace paddy with millets” (November 24), despite being healthy and nutritious option, millets cannot replace paddy due to the huge differentials in productivity and income generated.

The aim should be to make millets a part of the regular diet of the people, so that consumption of paddy and wheat are brought down.

Even in water-scare areas farmers may need incentives to cultivate millets. MSP for a short duration and making millets a part of PDS are options worth exploring.

However, the government needs to encourage cultivation of millets in view of the health and climate advantages they provide.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Liquidity blues

This refers to the report ‘Banking liquidity deficit nears 5-year high, hits ₹1.74-lakh crore’ (November 24). There is no gainsaying the fact that the RBI has been handling the monetary situation in the economy with aplomb. That it has foreign exchange reserves of around $600 billion today is a case in point. But, one wonders how the commercial banks are now facing a ‘liquidity crunch’ now, which is bound to impact the banking business.

Lowering the cash reserve ratio (CRR) or the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) or the repo rate ar any quantitative credit control measure deemed fit by the RBI can help the banks tide over the liquidity crunch.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

IPO spree

The slew of IPOs hitting the capital market pose a big challenge to the existing support services, in handling huge quantity of applications besides completion of allotment and refund process and listing the shares on bourses expeditiously.

Unfortunately, the exit of one major Registrar and transfer agent due to the malpractices committed has put undue pressure on the few registered potential agents engaged in the similar business.

In bunching up the applications also poses the risk of technological glitches which could play havoc on the system. This scenario could also hit small investors whose funds are blocked in their ASBA accounts while applying for an IPO, since it denies them the chance to to participate in the next one till allotment of the earlier one is finalised due to paucity of huge funds required.

It is advisable that the office of Registrar of Companies, MCA which permits the IPOs finally, should follow the timing sequence, in the interest of small investors.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru