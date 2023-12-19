Harness AI potential

This is with reference to, ‘Taking stock of AI powered Digital Lending’, (December 19). AI has become a critical disruptor in almost every industry. Organisations are leveraging it for finding market trends, easing tedious processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving customer experience.

For the BFSI industry, the digitalization process is already happening at a rapid pace.

AI’s transformative power in banking and trading is undeniable. By embracing AI’s capabilities, the industry can achieve unparalleled efficiency, mitigate risks, and deliver enhanced services to customers. Moreover, with a keen focus on financial inclusion and lending, India can harness AI’s potential to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

S Muthulakshmi

Virudhunagar

Inflation, the real culprit

This refers to ‘RBI’s central board reviews global economic and financial scenario’ (December 19). It has undertaken this in the backdrop of a slowing global economy and the Indian economy showing resilience.

The RBI Governor too in his monetary policy statement said the long-awaited normality still eludes the global economy.

Das said despite receding, global inflation still remained high. But RBI too hasn’t managed to keep inflation within its comfort band.

High food inflation is also a hurdle to growth.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

‘Bond’ing time

This refers to the editorial ‘Pitching Bonds’ (December 19). At a time when many corporates are keen on raising funds from the market, it is essential to increase awareness among retail investors about the pros and cons of such investments.

Even though the issuers highlight the risk factors and the ratings, it is not easy for a common retail investor to grasp these issues.

Given the over-dependency of large corporate borrowers on the banking system, it is vital to develop a robust bond market to attract both issuers and buyers.

A robust bond market would be more effective in transmitting the monetary policy rates. SEBI therefore must ensure that the bond-issuing borrowers are financially strong and a system needs to be developed to ensure that the retail investors are making informed investment decisions.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

New Bill welcome

This refers to the bl.explainer ‘What the Post Office Bill, 2023 is all about’ (December 19). There is no denying that India needs to replace the Indian Post Office Act, 1898 with the new one. Hence the Post Office Bill, 2023 is welcome by all means.

That said, rights and duties are two sides of the coin. If the post offices have the right to intercept, open or detain any item, they have a bounded duty to deliver articles promptly. They come under the tertiary sector and should not relegate ‘ services to common man ‘ to the background any time.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai