Game changer

This is with reference to, “Paytm betting big on artificial intelligence to drive efficiency, save on employee costs” (December 26).

Paytm has its eyes set on Artificial Intelligence, which is set to be a gamechanger for the fintech sector.

Paytm is investing in AI with an eye on building Artificial General Intelligence software stack that will give the company an opportunity to become a net exporter of payment technology, software and hardware. Paytm is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operational efficiency and lower manpower requirements. Paytm intends to employ AI strategically as part of a larger plan to turn around its business and become profitable in less than a year.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar (TN)

Retail exuberance

Retail investors are more likely to be swayed by irrational exuberance than institutional investors. The financial influencers on social media platforms have shown how easy it is to dupe gullible investors wanting to make money in the markets in the shortest possible time.

As it is most promoters leave nothing for the investors in the pricing of the IPOs. SEBI should come up with some guidelines on how much premium can be charged keeping the share capital, profits and future earnings in mind.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Losing focus

This refers to ‘Economics research has lost its way’ (December 25). Today economics sans data and technology has no value for policymakers and administrators. The financial products of financial markets are tech-savvy and to evaluate the behaviour of the consumers and the sellers of these products a combination of financial data and technology is critical.

Economists have to acquaint themselves with many things beyond theories.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

Valuable human resource

This refers to the report ‘Education loans in FY24 till October at 5-year high’ (December 26). Education loans not only enhance the private final consumption expenditure in the country, but also instil a sense of responsibility (of repaying loans) in students.

The money invested in education should help transform students into precious human capital, which is significant for the nation’s long-term growth.

Also, getting loans for studying abroad will be useful for the country only if they return to India for jobs. Otherwise, it is a waste of precious foreign exchange.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai