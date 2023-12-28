Family conundrum

This refers to “Drivers of success in family-owned enterprises” (December 26). Barring exceptions most of the game-changing decisions taken by family-owned organisations are essentially driven by concern for profits rather than how they affect the employees.

A reason for this is the lack of sound advice from well-qualified HR professionals or excluding them from strategic decisions on organisational changes or succession.

Increase in family-owned companies which are run by their young generation having professional qualifications is a welcome step.

Y G Chouksey

Pune

Family matters

This is with reference to, “Drivers of success in family owned enterprises”, (December 28), in a nation brimming with entrepreneurial spirit, India’s family businesses are making waves by embracing innovation, reshaping traditional sectors and driving growth and sustainability.

India has a long and illustrious history of family-owned enterprises which have handed the baton through generations. These businesses often operate in sectors such as manufacturing, textiles, agriculture, and retail. What makes them stand out in the current landscape is their ability to blend tradition with modernity.

While tech giants and start-ups often dominate the headlines, it is the unassuming family businesses that are quietly leading the charge in driving innovation across diverse industries.

S Muthulakshmi

Virudhunagar (TN)

Gig welfare

Apropos ‘Designing social welfare systems for gig workers’ (December 28), in the present digitalised world, one can not think of a day passing without the services of gig workers. Unfortunately, except wage, they are exempted from inclusion in social welfare schemes such as provident fund, gratuity etc, leave alone fringe benefits such as mandatory paid leave.

Workers employed in construction sites need to be covered by insurance by their employers.

It is time that various labour acts covering Workmen’s Compensation Act, Employees Provident Fund Act, Maternity Benefit Act, Employees State Insurance Acts are re-visited and necessary provisions are amended in extending the basic benefits to gig workers.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Keeping aside their political differences, all the political parties should walk the extra mile to take care of the gig workers. There should be more schemes for the benefit of gig workers covering disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, pension, old age homes, education of their children/crèches, etc.

Big corporate houses should assist the government with funds from their CSR schemes for such benefits for the gig workers.

On the part of citizens, they can guide the unorganized sector about the various schemes of the government, and buy items made locally. There are many ways and means to take care of the unorganized sector and hence it is the joint effort of the Central government, state governments, MNCs, and last but not least the citizens of the nation.

Veena Shenoy

Thane