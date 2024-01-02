Ethical influencers

Apropos the article ‘Could the Influencer capital’ reshape corporate boards, vigilance and ethical frameworks are vital to check on influencers.

One should particularly be wary of appointing retired bureaucrats to compnay boards as they can influence current bureaucrats to do corporates’ bidding.

SEBI has been taking steps to regulate the so called ‘influencers’ in the capital markets. Similar regulation is also required for those retired bureaucrats joining the bandwagon as ‘influencer capital’ on the boards of corporates, to ensure ethical governance as well as demonstrate unbiased conduct while in service.

Vinjamuri Subbarao

Mumbai

Water woes

This refers to ‘Water governance reforms overdue’ (January 2). With the availability of fresh water going down rapidly and the number of water stressed districts across the country is rising progressively, the warning that by 2050 India would face acute water scarcity would become true.

While the Centre’s focus is on hydroelectric power, due importance needs to be given in improving the ground water table in the water stressed districts. The theme of Jal Shakti Abhiyan on water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation need to be given more thrust.

Besides we must learn from the experiences of Israel, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in water use efficiency.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

RBI’s welcome moves

Apropos ‘RBI asks banks to annually review accounts inoperative for over a year’ (January 2), the central bank must be lauded for urging commercial and cooperative banks to annually review accounts that have not seen customer-induced transactions for over a year, and term deposit accounts where there is no explicit renewal mandate.

Notably, its revised framework also mandates the banks to follow its latest guidelines concerning prevention of the bank frauds, expedite grievance redressal, trace account holders or their nominees/heirs, claims settlement, and the account closure process etc. These moves will surely benefit bank customers.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Freebie malaise

This is with reference to the article urging parties to shun populism. Freebies have proved to be a sure fire vote getter and now there is competitive populism between parties.

There is no way political parties are going to give up on populist measures which has brought them electoral victories.

The result of all this profligacy is that debt is going to be higher than some nations’ GDP. Regarding the NPS, why don’t the parliamentarians opt for it so that it serves as an examples to others?

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai