Adani-Hindenburg case

This refers ‘The wild goose chase for owners of FPIs in Adani companies’ (January 11). SEBI will have to answer two deeper questions going forward. One, why did 30,000 influential global funds ignore buying undervalued Adani stock but only one GQG made wholesale purchases?

Was it exclusively invited to the party? The actual beneficiary of GQG may not be known for the rest of history.

Two, who really gained from shorting a stock which already had an abysmally low float, if it was not Nathan Amderson himself. The ferocious fall of Adani scrips should have made the punter enormously wealthy to buy back Adani stocks at seductively discounted valuations. So was Hindenburg hired for a hatchet job ?

Nandagopal B

Chennai

Woes of paddy farmers

This refers to ‘Paddy farmers are not doing well’ (January 11). Time and again the paddy farmers are in the news in some context or other. Paddy cultivation consumes a large quantity of water, and many spend huge amounts of money on digging deep borewells to to provide water to standing crops.

This pushes up the cultivation cost, affecting the margin farmers in the process. Advising farmers to shift their cultivation practice completely is a sensitive issue.

Farmers must be made aware of the dwindling availability of groundwater and the need to focus on less water-intensive crops such as millets, pulses and other grains with the twin objectives of minimising groundwater use and maximising calorie production in ensuring food and water sustainability.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Space exploration

This refers to ‘Aditya L-1 orbits India into another league’ (January 11).

India joined the club of space exploring nations some time ago and its status is pre-eminent now, especially after the solar mission. With Aditya-L1, India may have proved the breadth and versatility of its space programme that has led to ISRO being marked as a space collaborator for programmes with far bigger budgets like those of NASA and others.

In a sense, Aditya-L1 will be a milestone even more than a landmark achievement as Indian space exploration raises its sights.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Dignity of labour

The article ‘Even the lowliest job is worthy of your respect’ (January 11) highlights an aspect that is usually ignored or considered trivial in our hurried and hectic lives.

In fact, the workers employed to do the cleaning work deserve a fair treatment and respect, as they perform the most important work in a premises/public place.

Without their services, no workplace or a public place will be fit to work, move about or live in.

Most of us must have experienced the ordeal of passing through stinking streets piled up with garbage, when the municipal employees in a town or city we reside-in had gone on strike.

The low wages, the claustrophobic conditions and unhygienic smells that these workers have to endure throughout their working hours make their lives miserable. In such circumstances, a kind word or a smile from the users of the facilities they clean could uplift their spirits, give them job satisfaction and make their lives a little bit happier.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad