Iranian tragedy

The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi could not have come at a worse time for Iran as it is already struggling to stabilise an economy battered by US sanctions. In addition, the war in Gaza is adding to its woes.

Interestingly, Raisi’s close relationship with PM Modi saw the signing of the Chabahar port agreement. Iran has a major role in regional dynamics as it is a vocal supporter of Hamas, Hezbollah and other armed groups fighting Israel.

Therefore much will depend on how the incoming Iranian president responds to continuous Israeli provocation.

Gregory Fernandes

Mumbai

Water woes

This refers to ‘TN neglects small water bodies’ (May 21). The number of tanks and lakes are vanishing every year is worrying. Periodical maintenance of sluices, canals, plugging out major leakages enroute are just done on an adhoc basis.

The previous government re-introduced the ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme of rejuvenating of water bodies by emphasising on deepening of the tanks in augmenting storage capacity, but it was short-lived.

Desilting of Mettur, Vaigai, Amaravathi, Pechiparai, Perunchani dams are overdue. We allow the surplus rainwater and run off water to go to sea as we do not have enough capacity to retain. State is yet to wake up from the slumber.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Missing wave

It refers to ‘Indian elections and the looming presence of Modi’. By calling it ab ki baar 400 paar, Prime Minister set a narrative for the voters and the Opposition. To achieve the PM’s ab ki baar 400 paar target theBJP and Modi need 1984 kind of wave, which is missing now.

As the article rightly mentions, it could boil down to how voters who like Modi but dislike BJP vote, how fence sitters vote and which amongst the two coalition NDA and INDIA is able to take out their voters for casting their vote amidst low voter turnout.

BJP-NDA may look better placed for now, but all eyes are on June 4.

Bal Govind

Noida