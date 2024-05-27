Bioplastic dangers

This refers to ‘Saying no to plastic with bioplastic’ (May 27). Restrictions on the usage of Single Use Plastic (SUP) are all in papers. Few seizures of bulk quantities of raw materials for manufacturing SUP are made here and there, fines imposed but there is noa active follow-up. The quantity of 17.5 lakh tonnes of SUP forming part of 50 per cent of total plastic waste is alarming.

Compared to NIOT Chennai’s attempt of using prawn waste and the seaweed based bioplastic as a substitute for the plastic, the experiments of the start up unit of Ukhi India in producing biodegradable and compostable polymer granules with agricultural waste including rice husk, pine needles, nettle and hemp is amazing.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Investor protection

With reference to the Editorial ‘Knotty rules’ (May 27), SEBI’s investor protection initiative to monitor the exorbitant stock volatility in top 100 listed companies is a good move to shield the investors from market rumours.

Though the scheme in fairness largely protects the investment ecosystem, it is also fraught with many challenges, since the ambiguous rules framed, omits to include the unregulated social media influencers, related parties of the companies etc. in the rumour monger list. The new price determination framework would be much more effective with extended scope and simplified rules, to instill high investor confidence.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Liquidity matters

This refers to the ‘Liquidity tight as Centre’s cash balances pile up’ (May 27). The reverse flow of cash into the economy is crucial to easing liquidity in the banking space to help banks cope with the growing demand for credit. Mobilising low-cost deposits is not easy with savers opting for financial assets with attractive in returns. Though banks gain from growing credit demand, using certificate of deposits to mop up funds is uneconomical.

The RBI must look to conduct more variable reverse repo operations to enable lenders to have funds at competitive rates to meet the rising demand for credit.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

Voting worries

The lead news item reporting lesser voter turnout is really worrisome. That Kerala also figures in low turnout list is cause for concern. Of all the likely causes narrated, “a general sense of electoral apathy” is a pointer to the abysmal standards our politics has fallen to.

The absence of merit in candidate choice, the repeat candidature of incumbents, lack of issue-based campaigning lead to voter fatigue.

The lack of propriety and decorum from leaders while campaigning is also a worrying factor. A true democracy needs sensible, issue based campaigning, accountability from the elected representatives, strict adherence to code of conduct and a vigilant, non partisan oversight of the election system.

Jose Abraham

Vaikom (Kerala)