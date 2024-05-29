Progress or regress?

This refers to the Editorial ‘Formidable brand’ (May 29). Gains arising from IPL matches have been well-documented in it. However, TV viewers have to sacrifice a prominent part of the viewing space on the TV screen to accommodate advertisements almost throughout the game including within every over, which is so distracting.

The hunt for profits has now degenerated the gentleman’s game into a commercial source of entertainment. Michael Holding said in 2011, “I don’t watch Twenty-20. It is dumbing-down cricket.” What would he would have said about IPL show?

YG Chouksey

Pune

Policy continuity

Raghuram Rajan’s suggestion to stick to the policy path even if BJP fails to return to power (May 29) needs to be discussed and debated. Because the policy followed in the last 10 years has met with tremendous success but increased income ineqaulity. Infrastructure development is prioritised, GDP is inching forward and muti-millionaires and billionaires numbers are swelling but the livelihood issues of the poor persist. So India needs policies that promote.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur

Class travel

The report that an increasing number of Indians want to travel business class once again demonstrates the growing inequality of incomes. Those rich enough to travel by air are upgrading themselves while those who use cheaper modes of transport are finding it harder to pay for these services. The premium trains are running at a small fraction of their carrying capacity while the general and sleeper class has waiting lists running into hundreds.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Skill development

Apropos the article ‘The skilling potential of tourism’ (May 29), at the outset let’s congratulate the Ministry of Tourism for identifying the needs and matching the potential with ground realities.

There is need to reassess training facilities at ITIs and professional colleges to align their curricula with job potential in various sectors.

Let’s not forget the huge cost of allowing thousands of qualified engineers to take up jobs which could have been done by 12th twelth-pass boys in IT sector during the last century.

MG Warrier

Mumbai