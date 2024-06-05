India’s message

The Indian voters conveyed an appropriate message to PM Narendra Modi – never take us for granted. The BJP-led NDA managed to overtake the INDIA bloc, but the margin of the win was not as expected or predicted by exit polls.

A stable government is very necessary but not at the cost of intolerance, hate-mongering and social polarisation. BJP’s ultimate goal was the Congress-mukt and Opposition-mukt India, but the Opposition has come back into real reckoning in the country and in Parliament.

The BJP is likely to be kept on its toes not only by its allies but also Congress and allies.

Gregory Fernandes

Mumbai

New approach needed

This refers to the edit “Back to coalition” (June 5). BJP’s unexpected debacle in Lok Sabha polls reminds of what Sun Tzu said, “He who exercises no forethought but makes light of his opponents is sure to be captured by them.” Narendra Modi’s overconfidence and arrogance cost the party dearly. Now the nation will be ruled by a weak coalition led by a strong-willed Prime Minister. This contradictory combination will not be effective unless Modi shows resilience and patience in his dealings with his partners like Atal Bihari Vajpayee did during his premiership.

Election Commission has reinforced its efficiency and objectivity. Modi and the Opposition must work together constructively. The initiative has to come from Modi.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Apropos ‘Can Naidu create another Hyderabad (June 5)’ Though the exit polls of Andhra clearly showed a major win for TDP, JS, BJP coalition, a disastrous defeat for YSRCP was not anticipated. Lack of development and jobs and YSRCP’s reliance on only welfare freebies was rejected by voters. Anti-incumbency wave was a big factor hitting the BJP at the national level and boosted Rahul Gandhi’s Congress alliance. But for Chandrababu Naidu, Hyderabad would never have become a world class city and an IT hub.

It will be a herculean task for Naidu to create another ‘Hyderabad’. But a good beginning for the TDP-JS-BJP combine to announce Amaravati as a capital and starts its development work.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Rise of regional parties

The 18th Lok Sabha elections reveal a nation loyal to democracy and its core principles, rejecting divisive ideologies. While craving stability, voters won’t tolerate intolerance or hate-driven agendas.

Despite BJP’s ambition, they fell short of an absolute majority, signalling a shift in political dynamics. The BJP’s “Congress-free India” vision contrasts with the Opposition’s resurgence, led by regional parties.

Understanding grassroots realities, not just rhetoric, is vital for electoral success.

Regional parties, sidelined in recent years, now play pivotal roles, ensuring diversity in governance.

Vijaykumar H K

Raichur