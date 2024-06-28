Hesitancy to pay taxes

This refers to ‘The civic duty disconnect’ (June 28). It is true that there is hesitation to pay or desire to avoid tax especially when infrastructure or other civic facilities are poor. We pay property tax but the roads, sewage systems and storm-water drains are not maintained properly.

The quality of roads is so bad that they require relaying every year, after rains. Obviously, the authorities will claim insufficiency of funds. When it comes to State/local taxes, effective collection mechanism is largely missing and thus the revenue to the government is reduced.

There must be visible development for increased willingness to comply. Also, there should be fairness and equity in levy of taxes, whether it is a central or local tax.

Kasiraman Ramachandran

Chennai

Natural farming

This refers to ‘Shifting to natural farming’ (June 28). During the Green Revolution, chemical fertilizer was used as a quick method of increasing production. Its continuous usage has had deleterious effects such as declining soil quality and chemical residue in crops. Switching over to traditional natural farming or organic farming can help undo these negative impacts.

Spreading awareness on the benefits of natural farming and changing the mindset of the farmers are the two big challenges foreseen.

Crop loss and reduced income on account of poor yield occurring during change-over period need to be compensated.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Credit to RBI

Apropos the report ‘With low NPAs and robust earnings, banks can absorb shocks’ (June 28), both the RBI and the government can claim credit for putting back scheduled commercial banks back on track which is the result of a decade of perseverance and vigil.

As systemic stability in financial sector is vital, the RBI make sure weak NBFCs and cooperatives are strengthened.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Disinflation worries

This refers to ‘China disinflation can hurt India’ (June 28). India, one feels, should diversify its imports as well as exports because it is very difficult to predict the economic scenario in other countries.

Disinflation in fact is more dangerous than inflation. That China is experiencing a fall in aggregate demand and prices clearly suggests that there has been no concrete perspective planning there. However, India cannot do much about it.

What it can at least do is that it can thoroughly explore foreign markets and plan its export-import policies.

Achieving self-reliance in all goods and services is impossible. But it can minimise the imports and maximise the exports to record favourable balance of trade and balance of payments. After all, the world is big.

Also, it is imperative that India stops the flooding of substandard goods from China or other countries in the domestic market.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai