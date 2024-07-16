Credit line

With reference to the Editorial ‘Credit to ECLGS’ (July 16), the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has been a lifeline for MSMEs during the pandemic, providing liquidity support and saving jobs.

Its success highlights the importance of targeted interventions in addressing credit gaps. Building on this, the government and financial institutions can explore new avenues to strengthen MSME financing.

Leveraging digital platforms and alternative data sources can enhance credit assessment and risk management.

Amarjeet Kumar

Hazaribagh, (Jharkhand)

Jobs focus

The article ‘Govt’s priority: more good jobs’ (July 16) rightly concludes that the industry has a major role in expanding skill-sets for employability, on-the-job training, collaboration and sponsoring their workers for upskilling with the educational and technological institutions.

Given the government’s constraints in job creation, discourse on job creation should shift to skilling and setting up industries in the backward areas.

Obviously our traditional and technology industries are employment intensive.

We have inherent skills in our traditional businesses having generational legacies, therefore, the employment-linked incentive scheme (ELIS) can be easily implemented and will hugely benefit the industries like agro based enterprises, textile, leather, spices, poultry, dairy, jute, ayurveda, pulses, household goods, wood and furniture, paper etc. which are awaiting Government’s push and promotion.

Vinod Johri

New Delhi

IT bounce back

Apropos the news report ‘IT sector to get back to hiring as demand for services goes up’, (July 16), it is heartening that the Indian IT sector is getting back on its feet.

Though there are a few signs of revival of global demand, it is encouraging that the Indian IT sector’s growth is poised to take off on the strength of increasing domestic demand.

This is an indication of the continued robust growth trajectory of Indian economy, primarily due to tailwinds such as strong capex impetus, including indications of growing private capital investments, good monsoon and raising domestic demand.

With manufacturing also expected to pick up pace in the current fiscal, Indian IT services sector is poised to grow at a fast rate.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Preventing ‘hit and run’

Apropos ‘The increasing hit-and-run cases and their death toll’ (July 16).

With many hit and run cases attributed to luxury cars owned by the rich who get immediate support from the political class, adoption of digital technology which the courts accept as tangible evidence is the only deterrence.

However, the authorities must also consider installing speed governors on private cars given that high-end cars can run at much higher speeds than the limit fixed.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)