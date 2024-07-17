Bad move
With reference to the news report ‘Karnataka cabinet clears local job reservation Bill’. Karnataka is not the first State to provide reservation in private sector jobs, Haryana also contemplated this but failed.
Reserving 50 per cent of management jobs and 75 per cent non-management jobs for the locals in the private sector is a bad move and what is more shocking is that the State government is also contemplating 100% reservation in C & D grade government jobs. Karnataka government must remember that it is the merit not the domicile which matters in the private sector. Better sense should prevail and the decision should be reversed. Bengaluru is known as the IT capital of our country and this move will demotivate professionals from other States from coming to the IT hub.
Bal Govind
Noida
The decision of the Karnataka Cabinet’s decision to reserve jobs for locals in the private sector is surprising, given that the government is focussing on Ease of doing Business’ even cancelling 44 Labour Acts and introducing 4 Codes.
The very essence of Globalisation is free mobility of Labour, besides capital and goods. The decision to reserve jobs for locals goes against the essence of a liberalised economy.
Karnataka is an industrially advanced State and this Bill will lead to dismay among investors.
The government must focus on improving skills of the locals and eschew politically expedient measures to address youth unemployment.
The government should mobilise all its political and moral courage to mend the agenda of the private educational institutions to provide skill instead of only degrees.
AG Rajmohan
Anantapur
Responsible corporates
I read the article ‘Making corporates work for the greater good’ (July 17) with profound interest. Production of commodities, be it by private or public sector, should not affect the climate or environment in the society.
Negative externalities (pollution of any kind) affect the general welfare of the people. It is imperative that firms do not ignore the social cost in their production processes.
S Ramakrishnasayee
Chennai
Transparent accounting
The editorial ‘Holding to account’ (July 17), rightly stresses on the need for total honesty in the accounting processes of banks. That banks use “lakhs of accounts (other than clients’) “for no valid reason” than Internal accounting and record keeping, is shocking.
The RBI flexing its muscles to weed out this malaise, amplified in the exhortation of its Deputy Governor to those concerned to come clean, is most welcome. The RBI’s stringent penal action on the erring bigwigs of the system should serve as a warning.
That utmost honesty, transparency and integrity: all add up to accountability can never be overstated — more so with bank accounts.
Jose Abraham
Vaikom (Kerala)
