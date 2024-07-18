Rail safety

This refers to the news report ‘Railways told to speed up ‘black box’ installation’ (July 18). It is surprising that, even six years after the Indian Railways began the exercise, the installation of ‘black box’ type devices on all of its operational diesel and electric locomotives, not costing a fortune, is still far from complete.

Our vast rail infrastructure, including its large and expanding track network needs a tech infusion. The recording device in the cabins of all locomotives, must be installed on priority basis.

Replaying the recordings randomly can offer useful inputs for determining how effectively the en route signalling works and how efficiently pilots on board respond to them.

Kamal Laddha

Bengaluru

Ethanol focus

This refers to the news report ‘Don’t push sugar exports’ (July 18). Brazil has set an example in using ethanol blended fuel which has witnessed 50 per cent reduction in particulate emissions despite doubling of its car fleet. India has a target of 20 per cent ethanol blend by 2025.

But the price of ethanol is ruling high at around ₹60-65 per litre. Oil Marketing Companies must chalk out ways for increased production of ethanol thereby to increase the blending percentage. State governments must chalk out strategies to channelize the ethanol produced to oil companies.

The target of blending of 20 per cent ethanol mix needs to be achieved but not at the cost of food security.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

UP move welcome

This is with reference to the news report ‘UP policy on strong hybrid cars different from FAMEII: Officials’ (July 18).

The Uttar Pradesh government’s announcement of full waiver on registration tax on strong hybrid cars to promote electric vehicles is welcome and will curb air pollution.

Earlier this year the state also implemented a zero registration cost policy for all electric vehicles.

When UP government is charging 8-10 per cent road tax on vehicles, this waiver is a significant incentive to vehicle buyers.

This policy should be emulated by other States too.

P Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai (TN)

Proceed with caution

This refers to the Editorial ‘New on the menu’ (July 18). SEBI’s proposed new product category (new asset class) with a minimum ticket size of ₹10 lakh will certainly attract investors with high net worth and high risk appetite.

It is to be noted that this New asset class will only be launched by the Mutual Funds having ₹10,000 crore of Asset Under Management with three years of good tract record.

The funds managers in this new schemes can trade in derivatives without hedging.

The new, risky asset class should not be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the Mutual Funds by allowing them to launch a risky investment category. Before launching it, SEBI must seek Industry-wide opinions.

S Lakshminarayanan

Cuddalore