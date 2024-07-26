Countdown to Paris

The Olympic flame will illuminate the City of Light, when the world’s greatest sporting spectacle gets under way in Paris.

Though France is still struggling to form a stable government, its capital will hold the 33rd Olympiad in style.

India’s participation in the Olympics will see a diverse team of 117 athletes competing in 16 sports. With the country aiming to bid for the 2036 Games, it is understandable that the government is giving importance to sports promotion as ‘Khelo India’ emerged as one of the top beneficiaries in the Sports Ministry’s allocation.

Improved medals tally in Paris would lift the country’s profile as a sporting nation and help build the momentum for India’s aspirations to embrace the Olympic movement in future.

Gregory Fernandes

Mumbai

China impact

This refers to ‘Don’t let China strengthen foothold in Indian industry’ (July 26). Despite the tensions between India and China on border issues the dependency on imports from China has been on the rise. Of which, electrical products, electrical items, machineries and pharm products form the major chunk in the import.

India’s move to shift its focus from imports to engaging Chinese firms on our soil needs to be treaded cautiously. In effect, though it may help in reducing the import cost when the final products are available right at our doorstep, the effect of geo-political relationship becoming strained impacting the production of items through Chinese firms can not be ignored.

Before leaping in, we need to assess the sectors which would be opened to Chinese firms, its commitment and participation, TAT (turn around time) in releasing the products to the market and the long term impact on our economy, especially from employment opportunities and the outflow of funds.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Growth imperatives

Apropos ‘Budget sets the ground for long term growth’ (July 36), the Finance Minister’s focus on capital expenditure, women empowerment, students’ internship and for rural development is welcome.

A slight alteration of the tax slabs and hiking the standard deduction to the favour of the middle class is a demand booster.

Containing the fiscal deficit and extending the free flow of finance to MSMEs is a visionary move to augment manufacturing. .

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Bullion safe bet?

Apropos the Editorial ‘Bullion Boost’ (July 26), the reduction in customs duty to help exporters and consumers is the avowed objective.

But what about the corrupt investing in yellow metals, which is the safest bet for them comapred with other areas?

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, (Karanataka)