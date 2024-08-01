Improve education system

This refers to ‘Job at hand’ (August 1). As the Finance Secretary mentioned in a recent interview, the employment incentive schemes announced in the Budget for 2024-25 focus on subsidising part of the salary paid by companies. The discussion centres on whether industries should hire fresh talent or experienced professionals with AI and ML skills, with companies ideally favouring the latter due to their specialised expertise. Thus, simply subsidising the first month’s salary of ₹15,000 for new hires is unlikely to significantly boost recruitment. For these schemes to be effective, there must be a greater emphasis on improving the education system.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Endorse with care

This is with reference to the news report ‘Shooting star Manu Bhaker is now target of brands’ (August 1). Post a successful performance, sportspersons get plenty of brand endorsements. Same is the case of Manu Bhaker, who has created history in the Olympics. One of the main reasons for the popularity of Western junk food like noodles, pizzas, and high-sugar beverages is that our film-stars and sportspersons endorse these products as they get huge sums of money for such endorsements. It is pertinent to mention here that former badminton star and national coach Pullela Gopichand refused to endorse soft drinks and colas because they are detrimental to the health of children.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

GDP growth target

The President of Assocham has said that India should aspire to achieve 8-10 per cent GDP growth on a sustained basis, and added that this can be achieved if the private sector chips in with more capex. One feels, even if the private sector is not coming forward, it is imperative that the state does it. Or, the government can enter into joint ventures with the private sector and enhance the capital expenditure to achieve the desired growth level. The Budget has, no doubt, offered incentives to labour-intensive industries. But then they can cash in on the situation only when they feel optimistic about the product market. There are ifs and buts in the growth strategy.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Averting landslides

The tragedy in Wayanad district has brought back memories of the disastrous 2018 floods in the State. Not only Wayanad, the whole of western Kerala which is a hilly terrain with sharp slopes is susceptible to landslides and faces nature’s fury during heavy downpours. The fact that the areas where landslides occurred in Wayanad were recommended as eco-sensitive by two expert committees 10 years ago cannot be simply overlooked. Putting an end to environmentally destructive activities which unleash irreparable damages to eco-sensitive regions will alone keep devastating landslides at bay.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN