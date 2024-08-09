Chinese investments

The article ‘Should we open door to Chinese investments?’(August 9), presents a valid case with lucid analysis to counter the argument to open doors to Chinese investments on the guise of reining in trade deficit.

Factoring in the lessons from history it is always prudent to tread with caution in dealing with Chinese investments, despite the Economic Survey and a section of economists favouring it.

Given the prevailing tensions on the border, retaining the case-by-case approval on merit is the best option.

Jose Abraham

Kattiparambil (Kerala)

Allow China FDI

Apropos ‘Should we open doors to Chinese investments?’ (August 8). No doubt Chinese economic prowess is much stronger than India’s.

Decision to block FDI appears more political, a fallout of the border tensions.

Although government has been promoting FDI from other countries, focus on exports is a must since China too plays a major role which cannot be neglected; any restriction only widens the rift.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)

Waqf Act Amendments

Apropos of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill laid in Lok Sabha and reference to Joint Parliamentary Committee, it is apparent that Modi Govt is fully aware of the sensitivity of the issue and is in no haste.

Various sects of Muslims like Shia, Ahmadiyya and Bohra complained of irregularities and discriminations under Waqf Boards.

Lack of transparency, misappropriation of Waqf properties and income, monopolies on mosques and mausoleums, claim on Hindu temples existing for thousands of years even before advent of Islam necessitated amendments in Waqf Act and Waqf Boards and identification of the illegally occupied properties.

The protests to the amendments by the Opposition parties should be borne on the facts and reality. It would have been better if such irregularities, complaints of misappropriation of Waqf properties, diversion of income and illegal claims on properties of Hindu temples, should have been exposed and some investigations should have been ordered before introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Vinod Johri

New Delhi

Results, markets not in sync

Quarterly results of listed companies show a tepid topline growth since the past few quarters. So why are the markets rising consistently?

FMCG growth of 3.8 per cent for June quarter indicates that consumption is low because people have no money in their hands to buy.

People are shifting money from banks to the stock markets in search of better returns.

But with earnings not in step with the stock prices has sent PE ratios through the roof. This is unhealthy for the economy of the nation. Sooner or later reality is going to hit and send markets tumbling down.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai