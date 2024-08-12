Hindenburg allegations

The latest allegation by Hindenburg placing the SEBI chief in a tight spot has sent shock waves to the investing public.

Whatever may be the veracity of the allegations, to set matters in the right perspective and also to uphold the sanctity of SEBI nothing less than a full-fledged enquiry will suffice.

To ensure such an eventuality, the onus is on SEBI to ensure market stability.

Roy Markose

Bengaluru

It is with reference to the news report ‘Hindenburg allegations ‘baseless and insinuation’- Madhabi and Dhaval Buch’ (August 12).

Hindenburg has made serious allegations against the SEBI chief and her husband alleging conflicts of interest and questionable financial dealings linked to offshore entities.

But they both have asserted that at no point in time did they fund invest in any bond, equity or derivative of any Adani group company. They also expressed disappointment that Hindenburg has chosen to attack their credibility, instead of responding to the showcause notice served to them on various violations.

As SEBI, which is under the administrative domain of the Union Finance Ministry, the judiciary needs to step in and order a fair investigation.

P Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai (TN)

The latest allegations by Hindenburg over the Adani Group related issues are not only unfortunate but seem to have frozen saner thoughts on either side of the aisle. This time SEBI too has been sought to be dragged in.

In the UPA era, a JPC was formed to look into the 2G issue but it found no wrongdoing. The case taken up in courts subsequently was dismissed. The CAG who had ab initio, triggered the issue in 2011with his theory of “notional loss” to the exchequer, apologised to the nation far later.

The government would be remiss in not setting up a JPC, thus allowing perceptions to needlessly permeate through public psyche. Institutions need to endure and strengthen even as governments are designed to be transient. The sooner we accept this tenet, healthier our democratic ethos.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai