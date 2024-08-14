Decline in ethics

This refers to the article “Malpractices in exams” (August 14). The frequency of cheating even in career-building competitive examinations demonstrates a worrisome fall in behavioural ethics and character of the youth.

At another level acceptance of bribes by those charged with the responsibility to hold exams fairly strengthen the evil nexus.

An unmeasured but grave consequence of the system is selection of the undeserving for jobs that affect citizens’ well-being such as in medical, teaching, or engineering. Selection of really honest persons involved in the examination process and deterrent punishment of those caught in malpractices including the parents of the defaulting candidates is a must.

YG Chouksey

Pune

‘Organic’ worries

This refers to the news report ‘Organic farmers want certification cost lowered’ (August14). It is disappointing to note that the cost of certification to be obtained by individual farmers from organisations on their crop is a whopping ₹1 lakh per crop.

When every step is being taken by the Centre in promoting growing crops organically and preparing the lands suiting to grow organic crops, the costlier Certification process would deter many in switching over to organic method of cropping.

Though, the costs under Participatory Guarantee System India (PGS-India) are much less when compared to other private Certification agencies, but unfortunately, the products certified by PGS-India are not recognised outside India. The Ministries concerned need to take steps in freeing the farmers from the clutches of traders/exporters by allowing them to trade their ‘certified organic produce’ to any exporter who offers better rates.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Charging EVs

It refers to ‘Budget falls short in pushing domestic EVs’. If the government is serious about green transportation then it has to walk the talk and address both supply and demand side challenges.

The Budget has tried to address supply side issues by providing exemption on customs duty on a range of inputs.

But buyers need clarity on after sales support, infrastructure, battery swapping etc.

Bal Govind

Noida

Food price woes

Measuring the fluctuations in the cost of food materials is vital. But keeping other luxury items in the same basket cannot reflect the exact status of food inflation. The fact that food has a 46 per cent weightage in the inflation basket is telling.

The idea of removing food from the inflation basket is welcome but a separate index for measuring food inflation is needed.

Providing food to the vulnerable sections at affordable prices is vital. The government could also devise a plan to hold food prices constant for a year.

Using market forces for price discovery can work for goods other than food.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur