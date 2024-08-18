Workplace and women’s safety

Amid the nationwide protests, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the recent rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical college and Hospital in Kolkata. It is a small victory for the protestors across the country for speedy justice against the crime and the Bengal government’s failure to address the issue properly, stand beside the victim’s family, and provide efficient safety to the women in the State.

After Kolkata Police’s lackadaisaical approach, the High Court intervened to hand over the case to the CBI, and now SC’s intervention will definitely be crucial.

The Indian Medical Association has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the fundamental right to life. There must be strict rules in place for doctors’ safety, and the Centre should look into the fact that incidents like these do not occur. There must also be swift and stringent punishment for the perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

Sumit Saha

New Delhi

Landmark elections

It is with reference to the news ‘Valley on a high over J&K Assembly election announcement’ (August 18).

The long awaited elections in Jammu and Kashmir have finally been announced. The election marks a crucial moment for the region that has dseen profound changes since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

These elections are particularly significant as these are the first since the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J&K. The demand for restoration of statehood could alter the dynamics of election. Political parties both national and regional undoubtedly leverage this issue to galvanize support.

P Victor Selvaraj

Tamil Nadu

Democracy blooms in J&K

The declaration of the three-phase polls in Jammu & Kashmir may have surprised many in political spectrum but the Centre had made it explicitly clear after delimitation process was accomplished.

The recent repeated terror attacks across LoC in Jammu region failed to deter the Election Commission in its pledge to restore the State Govt in the JK.

The new State government has the biggest challenge of choking terrorism, empower the youth, develop the remote areas of the State.

The politics of Jammu & Kashmir has undergone paradigm shift in the last decade.

The Central rule for an indefinite period creates distrust and alienation among the people.

People must identify the deep state forces and realise what and who kept the State on the boil. Kashmir belongs to and loved by the entire country. The assembly elections provide the opportunity to the people to regain their past fortunes.

Vinod Johri

Delhi