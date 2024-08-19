Safety of GM crops

Apropos ‘SC order on GM crops can be implemented’ (August 19), it is true that many committees have been formed and voluminous reports have been produced. But the basic question that remains is whether GM crops are safe for cultivation on commercial scale or not. The opinion of the scientists worldwide conducting research on GM crops has been divided with many concluding that these genetically modified crops are neither good for the environment nor for human health. The experience with Bt cotton has not been very encouraging with cost of cultivation increasing and farmers’ income declining. Once cultivation of GM crops becomes the norm, indigenous seed varieties will disappear and the farmers will be completely dependent on corporates that supply the GM seeds, which may not be in the interest of farmers.

It is well-established that GM crops contaminate the environment by cross-transfer of pollen to domestic varieties, which is not desirable. India needs to be more careful and circumspect before further introduction of GM crops on a commercial scale. It would be in the interest of the nation, if scientists from various parts of the country conduct extensive research on GM crops under various climatic conditions, and conclusively arrive at a definitive answer for the questions: how safe are GM crops for the human and animal health, what is the impact on productivity, fertilizer and insecticide usage in the long run.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Chennai

Falling rupee

The depreciation of the rupee against the dollar in recent months is a cause for concern. While the RBI has been intervening in the currency market to moderate rupee depreciation, it has its own limits despite having at its disposal a strong forex reserve, which has now crossed $675 billion. A weaker rupee would further delay the RBI’s easing of its monetary policy as it normally adopts a hawkish stance to defend the currency, making imports more expensive. It is incumbent upon the RBI to keep a close watch on the currency market and not allow runaway depreciation of the rupee.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Digital consciousness

The article ‘Dark patterns and digitally conscious products’ (August 19) dwells on an issue of grave significance, and often of dire consequences to ‘app user’ customers. It tarnishes the image, trust and goodwill of genuine brands by creating a general apathy among consumers. The effort in sensitising the general public and marketers on the issue of ‘dark patterns’ devised to lure consumers into buying unnecessary items or force subscribing is laudable.

Jose Abraham

Vaikom, Kerala

Protect medical staff

This is with reference to ‘Horror in hospital’ (August 19). It is a pity that in India doctors are often treated shabbily both by the government and by patients. We cannot afford to let our medical fraternity strike work as it is the poor who suffer the most in the process. The government is duty-bound to protect doctors from assault.

Veena Shenoy

Thane